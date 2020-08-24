Harry Maguire Case: FA To Hold Talks With Man Utd Captain Before Potentially Dropping Him

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire landed himself in a controversy after he was arrested in Greece following a brawl with the local police. The defender, who is likely to be sidelined by England national team manager Gareth Southgate for the friendlies, will first appear before the Football Association (FA) and will speak to the boss as well this week.

Harry Maguire arrest: Centre-back accused of assaulting local police

Harry Maguire has been accused of assaulting a police officer in Greece after his 20-year-old sister was attacked and assaulted with a sharp object, according to Greek media. The defender has denied all allegations but issued an apology in the court on Saturday. The Manchester United captain is currently in Mykonos with his partner and children.

Gareth Southgate is set to announce the England national squad on Tuesday, a first in over 10 months. In normal circumstances, Harry Maguire would have been one of the first players to be included in the squad. However, the Harry Maguire Greece controversy has cast doubts over his possible inclusion by Southgate.

FA chiefs to meet Harry Maguire

Reports in England claim that FA chiefs will discuss ways to approach the issue, citing its delicate nature involving the Manchester United captain. His inclusion in the squad will also be determined, although he's very likely to be dropped. According to a report by SportsMail, Southgate is planning to restrict Harry Maguire's involvement in the England team's UEFA Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark.

Harry Maguire to maintain a low profile

Last night hurt...

Time to go away, reflect, recover and be ready to come back stronger next season.

Your support throughout the season has been amazing, we hope to see a full Old Trafford ASAP.

We’re in this together 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mR6OXDzFqy — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 17, 2020

The FA's meeting with Harry Maguire and his subsequent exclusion from the squad might not be an easy decision, considering the fact that the defender played the most minutes in the Premier League last season, amounting up to 5,502 minutes. This might influence the FA's decision amid the Greece controversy. The FA will also discuss the potential scrutiny at the national team camp next week if Maguire is included in the squad, due to the fact that this will be his first public appearance since his arrest. Meanwhile, the England international is expected to maintain a low profile in public once he returns to the UK.

Image courtesy: Harry Maguire Twitter