WBA Vs BUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Quick links:
West Bromwich Albion will host Burnley at The Hawthorns on October 19, Monday at 10:00 pm IST. West Brom have only one point from four games so far while Burnley have lost all three fixtures heading into this one. Here's a look at our WBA vs BUR Dream11 prediction, WBA vs BUR Dream11 team and the probable WBA vs BUR playing 11.
West Bromwich have been poor defensively and have already conceded 13 goals in four games. Burnley too haven't been solid at the back and have struggled to impose themselves this season. There have been several high-scoring games in the Premier League this season and with both teams shaky in defence we can look forward to a decent encounter. Based on recent form, our WBA vs BUR Dream11 prediction is a narrow, but a goal-filled win for West Brom, considering Burnley have considerable injuries to deal with.
The two sides have played each other on 121 occasions across various divisions and competitions. West Bromwich Albion have won 56 of those games, while Burnley have won 46. The reaming 29 games have ended in draws. The last time these two sides met was back in 2018 in a Premier League game, which Burnley won 2-1 at The Hawthorns.
🔙 to @premierleague action tomorrow.— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 18, 2020
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗕𝗮𝗴𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jEjioBKure
West Bromwich Albion probable 11 - Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea, Kieran Gibbs, Romaine Sawyers, Matheus Pereira, Jake Livermore, Edwards, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant
Burnley probable 11 - Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dale Stephens, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes
WBA vs BUR live: West Bromwich Albion top picks
WBA vs BUR live: Burnley top picks
Goalkeeper - Nick Pope
Defenders - Dara O'Shea, Kieran Gibbs, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski
Midfielders -Romaine Sawyers, Matheus Pereira (C), Dwight McNeil, Ashley Westwood (VC), Grady Diangana
Forwards - Chris Wood
