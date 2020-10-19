West Brom Vs Burnley Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Sean Dyche's Burnley have made a disastrous start to the 2020-21 campaign with three defeats in as many games. The Clarets will look to change the situation for good when they come up against West Bromwich Albion on Monday. Slaven Bilic's West Brom haven't enjoyed a decent start either and will need to make amends at home in order to avoid the tag of relegation candidates for the rest of the season.

West Brom vs Burnley live stream info

The live broadcast for the game will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD in India. The Premier League live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and fans can check the lives scores on the official social media pages of the two teams as well as the league.

Venue: The Hawthorns

West Brom vs Burnley live stream date: Monday, October 19, 2020

Premier League live stream time: 10 pm IST

Premier League live stream: Preview and Premier League standings

How much do you know about #WBABUR❓



Take on 𝟏𝟐 questions in our pre-match quiz. — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 17, 2020

The two teams are yet to bag a victory in the competition. West Brom, with four games under their belt, have suffered three defeats, while one game ended in a draw. West Brom were defeated 2-0 by Southampton in their previous game. Slaven Bilic's men sit 18th in the Premier League standings. On the other hand, Burnley have suffered three defeats in as many games and languish at the bottom of the Premier League standings. Burnley were defeated 3-1 by Newcastle United in the previous game.

West Brom vs Burnley team news

The two teams have been hit by injuries ahead of the Premier League clash on Monday. Callum Robinson was set to miss out on the game owing to the coronavirus guidelines. However, Robinson had been under insolation and has received the green light from the authorities and will be available for selection. Hal Robson-Kanu, Kamil Grociski and Kenneth Zahore are set to miss out due to their respective injuries.

The injury list lengthens for Burnley manager Sean Dyche, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell doubtful due to a hip injury ahead of the Premier League clash. The likes of Ben Mee, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matthew Lowton are set to stay on the sidelines until the end of October.

West Brom vs Burnley prediction

Although the two teams have had an equally disastrous start to the Premier League, West Brom start as the favourites to win the game, considering the injury-filled hand dealt to Sean Dyche.

Image courtesy: West Brom Instagram