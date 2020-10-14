Arsene Wenger ‘hated’ Sir Alex Ferguson But Had Immense Respect for iconic Man United Boss

Ever since Arsene Wenger's last game in charge of Arsenal back in May 2018, the Frenchman has maintained a monk-like silence over his 22-year tenure at the north London club. However, in his recently published autobiography, My Life in Red and White, Arsene Wenger has spilt the beans on his relationship and rivalry with Sir Alex Ferguson. The former Arsenal and Man United managers enjoyed several heated clashes on the touchline and although Wenger claims he "hated" the Scot, he couldn't help but respect Sir Alex Ferguson's legacy.

Arsene Wenger reveals relationship and rivalry with Sir Alex Ferguson

Back in 1996, Arsene Wenger took over the reins at Arsenal. The Frenchman had an aura about him when he arrived in England. However, at the time, Sir Alex Ferguson was dominating the Premier League with Manchester United and the Scotsman had already delivered three league titles in eight years at the club. In his autobiography, Wenger explains that he always saw Ferguson as a 'rival' which instantaneously meant that he had an intense hatred for his opponent.

"Competiton usually makes you hate your opponents and it wasn't too dissimilar with Sir Alex Ferguson and me. I hated him from the moment I arrived and I'm certain he must've felt the same about me," Wenger wrote. The 70-year-old also took the opportunity to mock the Man United icon over 'Fergie time' which led to the rivalry getting even more intense. "Whenever we competed, it was tight and nervous. Also, you have to remember, there was Fergie-time that we had to deal with."

However, Wenger concluded by stating that his rivalry with Ferguson on the touchline meant that he respected the Red Devils icon even more once he finished his career. "We had our rivalry but once the competition was over, all that was left was respect. Respect for what guys like him achieved over the years and how long they dedicated their lives to football." Ferguson ended his 26-year Man United tenure with 13 league titles, two League Cups, five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues.

🗣"Brutal sometimes, sometimes overboard and personal, but in the end we had respect and loved each other"



Arsene Wenger on how his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson has changed pic.twitter.com/V5pg97xBfq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 13, 2020

Last month, Wenger spoke to The Times and claimed that he still keeps in touch with Ferguson, "I'm quite busy now but I still keep in touch with him (Ferguson). We have a lot of respect for each other now after some intense battles on the touchline.." Wenger himself ended his 22-year Arsenal career with three league titles and seven FA Cups.

Image Credits - AP