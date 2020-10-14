Thomas Partey Has A Tattoo Of His OWN FACE That Reminds Him Of Responsibility

Thomas Partey's arrival at Arsenal has already gotten the fan base pretty excited. Hailed as one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe, the Ghanaian arrived at the Emirates after the Gunners triggered his £45 million release clause on deadline day. While he is yet to make his Arsenal debut, Partey remains confident he has what it takes to thrive at the Emirates and that he will do his best to bring success to his new club.

Thomas Partey Transfer: Midfielder ready to make an impact at Arsenal

Thomas Partey donned his No. 18 Arsenal jersey for the first time on Tuesday as he made his first appearance in front of the media as a Gunner. During Tuesday's presentation, Partey revealed he has a tattoo of his face on his right arm, which is there to remind him to take responsibility. "I believe everyone on earth is a god. I am a god to myself, so it’s important I take all my own decisions and make everything work for me in my way," the 27-year-old said during the media session.

💬 "I was so happy, I was excited. I was not even here yet and they were crazy over me... I received a lot of messages saying 'Join the club or we are not sleeping!' - it was a great feeling."



📺 Watch @ThomasPartey22's first interview on Arsenal Player 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 13, 2020

The midfielder also has a tattoo of an octopus on his arm, the roots of which date back to the time he played for Almeria on loan from Atletico Madrid. Speaking of the eight-legged tattoo on his arm, Partey said he would definitely be an octopus if he was an animal, which is also the nickname he earned during his time at Almeria. "I always say, if I would be an animal, I would be an octopus,” he says. “I remember when I was in Almería they called me ‘the octopus’ because I stole a lot of balls.”

Having signed for Atletico Madrid as a youth player, Thomas Partey joined Almeria during the 2014-15 season. He played 32 times for the team, scoring four goals in all competitions. Partey's form in LaLiga with Almeria helped him break into Diego Simeone's side the very next season. He made his Atletico debut in November 2015, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 win over Espanyol.

Born in Krobo Odumase, Ghana, and one of eight siblings, Partey says it was his father, Jacob, that inspired him to make a career in football. Jacob Partey was himself an amateur football player in Ghana who then worked as a football coach in his hometown in eastern Ghana. "It was always about football. He was advising us about that and also to go to school. He would go out with us in the early mornings to run to the mountains. We would be jumping, heading leaves and all those things. He was my first coach," the 27-year-old said of his father.

The two-time Ghana Player for the Year said he loves to play in big matches and that he would be ready to make his Arsenal debut this weekend when they host Manchester City in the Premier League. The Gunners are fourth in the league with three wins and a defeat in their opening four matches.

(Image Credits: Arsenal Twitter)