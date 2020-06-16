Werder Bremen Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Team News, Preview, Bundesliga Live

Werder Bremen will face defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Matchday 32 this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, June 16 (June 17 according to IST). Here are the Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich live streaming details, Bundesliga live, Bundesliga table update and Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich team news.

Bundesliga Live: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich live streaming details

The Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich live broadcast will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Here are the other Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich live streaming details:

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich live streaming venue: Weserstadion

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich live streaming date: Tuesday, June 16 (June 17 according to IST)

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich live streaming time: 12 am IST

Bundesliga Live: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich preview

Bayern Munich will look to secure an all-important victory against Werder Bremen as they travel to the Weserstadion. A victory for Bayern Munich will mean that the Bavarians will seal yet another domestic title, courtesy of their unrivalled lead on the Bundesliga table. Bayern Munich lead the Bundesliga table with 73 points. The Bavarians defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 in the previous fixture.

Werder Bremen have been struggling in the league this season. Bremen are placed 17th on the Bundesliga table and face a possible relegation, having bagged a mere 28 points. However, Werder Bremen will have momentum on their side after their astounding 5-1 victory against Paderborn in their previous game.

Bundesliga Live: Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich team news

In the pre-match presser, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick revealed that Ivan Perisic has sustained a minor injury, while Joshua Zirkzee is facing a muscle problem. Apart from the two, Philippe Coutinho, Corentin Tolisso, and Niklas Süle are yet to join the team training, although the Brazil international is close to joining the team. Kevin Mohwald, Nuri Sahin and Omer Toprak, all of whom have been recovering from long-term injuries, will not be available for Werder Bremen.

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich Twitter