'We're On The Same Wavelength': Kylian Mbappe Reacts To Emmanuel Macron's Comments

Kylian Mbappe led PSG lifted the Ligue 1 title this season

Mbappe also captains the French national team

He remains one of the most highest paid players in the world.

Kylian Mbappe opens up on his contracual saga ahead of France's UEFa Euro qualifiers

As per multiple reports, Mbappe sent a letter to the club management clarifying his stands. He made it clear he won't be renewing for another year.

“I didn’t ask to leave PSG or to join Real Madrid. I just told the club that I won’t activate the option to extend the contract until June 2025. We never discussed new deal with PSG but I’m happy to stay here next season."

French President Emmanuel Macron also stepped in as he said he will try to push the player to stay at the club.

Ahead of France's European qualifiers, Mbappe said he is on the same page with the President as. “What influence does the President have? On my career today, in 2023, none. He wants me to stay in Paris, my objective is to stay. We’re on the same wavelength.

“Am I going to leave PSG? I’ve already answered, I’ve said that my objective is to stay at PSG, that’s my only option at the moment. I’m ready to come back when pre-season resumes.

“I didn’t think a letter killed anyone or that I had offended anyone.”

“I’ve been used to it since I was very young. I’m thinking about tomorrow’s game. That’s my only concern.

“What happens outside is secondary, I’ve always managed to do both. I want to show tomorrow that I’m a great player.”

France are scheduled to take on Gibraltar in their next clash and the youngste will certainly play a part.