Kylian Mbappe Denies PSG Contract Extension, Sends Letter To Club With Formal Decision

Why you're reading this: Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga is back on again as the player is reportedly set to leave the club at the end of next season. He has been linked with Real Madrid for a long time now, and Karim Benzema’s move to Saudi Arabia further heightened the idea of Mbappe moving to Spain. While he has been long admired by the Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, the striker also weighed in on the idea of joining Madrid last year.

3 Things You Need To Know:

Mbappe’s current PSG contract reportedly includes a £20m salary after tax and a signing bonus of more than £100m

Kylian Mbappe might leave PSG on a free transfer next summer

PSG might end up selling Mbappe this summer to avoid losing him for free

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic Thanks Zlatan, Mbappe And Giroud For Gracing French Open 2023 Final

Kylian Mbappe stuns PSG hierarchy with his decision to not renew contract

French football superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly presented a letter to Paris Saint-Germain, informing the club about his decision to not enforce a contract extension next year. Reports claim that the 24-year-old has stunned the Ligue 1 side by informing them that he won’t be taking up the one-year contract extension option next summer. Having signed a two-year deal in 2022 with a player option to extend it for a year, Mbappe is now set to take the transfer market by storm.

Can Kylian Mbappe leave PSG this summer?

As per Le Equipe, Mbappe’s current deal will expire in June next year and the club has no plans to lose the star striker for free. Having previously held contract renewal talks that were understood to be going well, the club is reportedly unhappy with the letter presented by Frenchman. However, as things stand now, PSG might end up selling the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner this summer to avoid a free transfer.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid President Made A Massive Declaration On Bringing PSG Star Kylian Mbappe

The development of Mbappe’s latest decision is set to stir a new frenzy among the elite clubs in Europe. While Premier League clubs Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea have been linked with the striker in the past, Real Madrid certainly seems the obvious destination now. The 24-year-old has won everything domestically with PSG including five league titles and the five back-to-back Ligue 1 top scorer awards.

Kylian Mbappe set to leave PSG in pursuit of European glory?

Having represented PSG in 260 games acrosss competitions, Mbappe has scored 212 goals so far for the club. However, he now seems to be eying the Champions League title with some other team. It is worth noting that PSG might still convince the striker to stay but the letter is understood to be a big blow to the club. The club’s dream of winning the UCL seems further away, as they have already been deprived of Lionel Messi’s services.