Kylian Mbappe Clarifies On His Stay At PSG After Slamming Reports On Real Madrid Move

Why you are reading this: Kylian Mbappe became the biggest topic of discussion in the footballing world on Tuesday, the morning after the development of his recent letter to Paris Saint-Germain became public. The letter said the 23-year-old will not extend his contract with the club post-2024, which prompted reports to claim that PSG might end up selling him in the current transfer window. While it seemed like his likely move to Real Madrid might happen sooner than expected, the star striker refuted to the reports by putting out several statements later in the day.

3 Things You Need To Know

Kylian Mbappe has a contract with PSG till 2024 with an option to extend for 1 year

The FIFA World Cup 2018 winner has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United

Kylian Mbappe has been the top scorer in Ligue 1 for five consecutive seasons

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe Denies PSG Contract Extension, Sends Letter To Club With Formal Decision

Kylian Mbappe opens up on his destination for the upcoming season

While Mbappe dropped a bombshell on PSG by informing the club about his decision to not extend his contract after the 2023-24 season, it was highly speculated that the Ligue 1 giants would sell him in the current transfer window to avoid losing him for free. However, the 23-year-old slammed reports by putting out a tweet that he will stay at Paris for the upcoming season. He also spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport and further clarified his position.

“I didn’t ask to leave PSG or to join Real Madrid. I just told the club that I won’t activate the option to extend the contract until June 2025. We never discussed new deal with PSG but I’m happy to stay here next season,” said Mbappe. On Tuesday, the star striker put out a tweet slamming reports which suggested he is eager to make the Real Madrid move happen this summer.

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe Issues Statement After Reports Of His Exit From PSG; 'I Have Already Said..'

Will PSG let go of Kylian Mbappe for free in 2024?

“LIES… At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy," he tweeted. This comes at a time when the club has already announced the departure of senior players like Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

As things stand now, Mbappe is keen to continue at PSG for this season but will not extend his contract in 2024. This still implies that the French club could lose him to a free transfer next year. Given the player’s high stakes in global football, the club might sell him in the current transfer window to make some profit.