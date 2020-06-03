West Brom savagely Hit Back At racist Fan Over Critical 'Black Out Tuesday' Remarks

Championship side West Bromwich Albion stood up to one of their own fans who was critical over the club's support of the Black Lives Matter movement this week. The West Brom fan expressed his displeasure towards the club over their support of the Black Lives Matter movement and urged the club to cancel his season ticket. The West Brom fan then received an immediate response from the club's Twitter account which stated that the fan won't be missed during the games, promoting a zero-tolerance for racism in football.

ALSO READ: Infantino: Don't Punish Bundesliga Players For Floyd Support

Bitter West Brom fan gets a savage response on Twitter

West Brom received plenty of praise and plaudits for their way of dealing with one of their own fans in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement. Slaven Bilic's side joined the "Blackout Tuesday" campaign and took to Twitter to express their message with a post. Blackout Tuesday was part of a campaign which called for people to stand up in support of the African-American community against injustice and racism. However, one West Brom fan wasn't too pleased with the club's movement and labelled the message "pathetic" before stating that he wants his season ticket cancelled.

ALSO READ: Lautaro Martinez Agrees Personal Terms With Barcelona, Inter Milan Yet To Come On Board

This sparked an immediate response to the comment from the official West Brom account which savagely stated the West Brom fan won't be missed at any matchdays. The West Brom fan quickly deleted his tweet and account following the reply but fans on social media were quick to take a screengrab of the incident. A number of fans from other clubs were glad about the manner in which the situation was dealt with. The Baggies displayed zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in the sport. Daily Mail later spoke to the supporter, who claimed that he wasn't actually a racist but was trying to explain that politics should be kept away from football.

ALSO READ: Newcastle United's Yedlin Shares Emotional Chat With Grandfather Over George Floyd's Death

West Brom support Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd death

A number of clubs across the globe have expressed their fury and anger over the George Floyd death. The George Floyd protests have erupted in nearly all of the states in the USA after a 46-year-old African-American man named George Floyd was pinned down by a police officer in Minneapolis resulting in his death a few moments later. A police officer named Derek Chauvin restrained George Floyd with his knee for nearly eight minutes, leading to George Floyd losing his life. All 20 Premier League clubs and teams in the Championship including West Brom joined the Black Lives Matter movement to revolt against police brutality and racism.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool Players To Wear Face Masks In Public