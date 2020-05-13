West Ham Set Up Testing Tents At Training Ground As Clubs Await Project Restart Finetuning

West Ham United have come forward in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the UK with the announcement of setting up of testing tents at their training ground’s parking facility. Meanwhile, players have returned to train individually as Project Restart awaits its implementation.

Also Read | Premier League Return: clubs could vote to relegate bottom three if they block Project Restart

Premier League return: West Ham testing tents set up

Doing a quick Q&A later. Get your questions in! #AskZaba — West Ham United (@🏠) (@WestHam) May 12, 2020

According to Sportsmail, two testing tents were pictured having been set up at West Ham’s training facility. The health screening tents have been set up in a personal capacity by West Ham and are not included in the category of the Premier League coronavirus testing tents that were to be set up by the governing body.

Also Read | Premier League Return: clubs to oppose Project Restart’s neutral venue proposal over stadium deals

Premier League return: Player screening at West Ham testing tents

The West Ham testing tents will house operatives in protective hazmat suits. The players will be screened as they arrive for training, while also taking swabs for any possible traces of COVID-19. Similar tents have also been set up by Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to reports.

Also Read | Premier League return in doubt as stars likely to block move for training from May 18

Premier League return: Players express concerns

Players and other staff will be tested twice a week for coronavirus as part of the guidelines laid down in order to resume the season. It will be the club’s responsibility to ensure that social distancing norms are meticulously followed during the training schedules. Although clubs have begun their preparations for the Premier League return, it is reported that the players have expressed reservation to their managers about returning to training next week.

Premier League clubs will hold a video conference with their players to keep them updated about the various health and safety protocols in place amid Project Restart talks. The players will also be given an opportunity to share their concerns on returning to training in small groups from next week.

Also Read | Premier League return date still not clear, says West Ham chief executive Karren Brady