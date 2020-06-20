West Ham Vs Wolves Live Streaming Details, Team News, Preview, Premier League Live

The last of the three games scheduled for Saturday, June 20, will see West Ham host Wolves at the London Stadium. This will be the first game for both these sides as they look to get their Premier League schedule post the coronavirus hiatus up and running. The West Ham vs Wolves game is highly important to both the sides, but for entirely different reasons.

Wolves are chasing a Champions League spot as the Premier League schedule resumes, with the club sitting in 7th place on the table. West Ham, on the other hand, are placed 16th on the table. The Hammers are outside the relegation zone only by virtue of their goal difference.

The fact that both sides have something to play for will likely mean that the West Ham vs Wolves game will be an entertaining one. Owing to their league position and the fact that they have the fifth-best away record in the Premier League, Wolves will be favourites to win the West Ham vs Wolves game. In the last fixture between the two teams, Wolves emerged victorious. At the Molineux, the match ended in a 2-0 victory for Wolves earlier this season.

West Ham vs Wolves live streaming: West Ham vs Wolves Premier League live match details

Introducing our new pre-match show 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘 𝗜𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗦 ⚒



🎙️ Hosted by @cjscull, joined by @CarltonCole1 & @MrMattJarvis

🗣 @BigTomD & @Noble16Mark interviews

⏰ Available from 10am tomorrow

🎥 West Ham United FC YouTube channel



— West Ham United (@🏠) (@WestHam) June 19, 2020

Date and time: Saturday, June 20, 10 PM IST

Venue: London Stadium

Premier League live telecast: Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1/HD

West Ham vs Wolves live streaming: Disney+Hotstar

West Ham vs Wolves team news

West Ham vs Wolves live streaming: West Ham team news

⚽ The team return to action tomorrow after 100 days.



📄 Check out our guide to the restart.



— Wolves Help (@WolvesHelp) June 19, 2020

Jack Wilshere is expected to be unavailable for the West Ham vs Wolves game. Apart from Wilshere, David Moyes is expected to have the full West Ham squad at his disposal. Ryan Fredericks and Andriy Yarmolenko are both back for West Ham and are fit to play. The West Ham vs Wolves game could also see Tomas Soucek feature for West Ham. The defensive midfielder is available after his contract was extended for the remainder of the Premier League schedule.

West Ham vs Wolves live streaming: Wolves Team Team News

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has one of the smallest squads in the Premier League. However, he has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Premier League schedule. The break in the league has allowed electric winger Adama Traore to strengthen his shoulder after dislocating it several times this season. Wing-back Jonny is also available for the game, after recovering from an ankle injury.

Image courtesy: West Ham, Wolves Twitter