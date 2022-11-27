What's 'camel Flu'? World Cup Fans At Risk Of Infection 'deadlier' Than Covid, Say Reports

The World Health Organisation (WHO) experts have reportedly raised concerns about the spread of deadly disease known as the ‘camel flu’ or Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The prestigious quadrennial event which kicked off on November 20 is attracting a major global population to the gulf country of Qatar. As per Daily Mail, experts fear that several infections like coronavirus and monkeypox alongside the deadlier ‘camel flu’ could those who are attending the month-long event.

As per a study published in the journal New Microbes and New Infections, scientists have found that the mass gatherings in the marquee event pose a threat of potential infectious disease spreading rapidly. Other potential health-threatening diseases that fans are afraid of are cutaneous leishmaniasis, malaria, dengue, rabies, measles, hepatitis A and B and travellers' diarrhoea. It is pertinent to mention that MERS was recently identified by WHO as a virus having the capability to bring another.

Meanwhile, it is believed that the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 have generated nearly about 1.2 million fans. The tournament is considered as the pinnacle of international football and is watched across the world. Reports also claim Qatar is geared up for any such situation, but consistent monitoring and knowing about the infections remain a key part.

More about the study published in New Microbes and New Infections

“To mitigate the afore-mentioned risks, visitors to the tournament should be up to date with their routine vaccinations and observe the rules for safe consumption of food and drinks,” an excerpt from the study read. Individuals visiting Qatar for the tournament have been asked to refrain from touching camels, which are understood to be the origin of the life-threatening infection. It should be noted that the first case of MERS was reported in Saudi Arabia in 2012, which is a neighbour of Qatar.

As per an UK-based science website IFLScience, a total of 2,600 cases with 935 associated deaths in 27 different countries have happened due to Camel flu in the last decade. It is understood that the deadly virus is asymptomatic and has mild symptoms like fever, breathlessness, and cough. While the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off on November 20, the tournament is set to conclude with the finale on December 18 at the Losail Stadium.