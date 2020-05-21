When Lionel Messi Created A World Record On A Japanese Show; Watch Video

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has a knack of breaking records on the field. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner holds several extraordinary records to his name for the club as well as the national team. The Argentine international also broke a world record while participating in a TV game show in Japan.

Lionel Messi records: Argentine attempts barrier challenge

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world. This expertise was put to test by a Japanese game show that challenged Messi to touch the ball dead after it dropped from an elevation. He was asked to kick the ball over a barrier that was held up in the air by cranes at different heights before he attempted to control the ball.

Lionel Messi records: Barcelona skipper aces challenge

The first barrier was up at 10 metres, with Lionel Messi hitting the ball past it with ease. He found it easy to cross the barriers put up at 13 and 15 metres as well. Then came the final round, when he was asked to kick the ball over a barrier placed at a height of 18 metres. The Argentine did not disappoint, as he hit the ball past the 18-metre barrier, much to the surprise of the people present.

Lionel Messi records: Six-time Ballon d'Or winner knocks down 15 panels

Messi is back and breaks the world record.. 🤩⚽️🔝 pic.twitter.com/gqBGaOSmVz — mx (new acc) (@LeoMessi10i_) May 10, 2020

At present, former Tottenham and Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp holds the Guinness world record for taming the ball at a high altitude of 38 metres, much higher than that registered under the Lionel Messi records. The Argentine international appeared on another Japanese show in which he knocked down 15 panels in a record time of 82 seconds. Balls were fired out of a machine towards Messi to volley, and he succeeded with ease, thus breaking the world record.

Lionel Messi records: Captain unsure of UCL success

Lionel Messi returned to training this week with Barcelona after two months in lockdown. LaLiga is likely to resume in June, with the remaining games set to be played behind closed doors. In his interaction with Sport, the Barcelona captain expressed a lack of hope of winning the Champions League this season with the way his side is playing. Interestingly, manager Quique Setien's comments contradict the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, as Setien believes Barcelona have a great opportunity to win the European crown this season.

