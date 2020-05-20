Lautaro Martinez Tipped To Join Lionel Messi At Barcelona By Argentina Coach Scaloni

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni admitted that he would like to see Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez team up with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. With 16 goals in 31 appearances for Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez has been the subject of interest for several top suitors in Europe including LaLiga giants Barcelona. However, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has urged Lautaro Martinez to partner Lionel Messi in the Barcelona attack in order to develop a greater on-field understanding. The partnership could turn out to be beneficial when the duo plays for the Argentina national team according to Scaloni, who appears to be preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lautaro Martinez urged to join Barcelona by Argentina coach

While speaking to RTVE, Scaloni revealed that it would be 'better' for Argentina as a whole if Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi play together at club level. The Argentina manager heaped praise on Lautaro Martinez for his goalscoring ability, having already netted 16 times in 31 appearances for Serie A outfit Inter Milan. However, if Martinez decides to join Barcelona he could form a telepathic understanding and lethal partnership with six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.

Scalnoi has tipped 22-year-old Lautaro Martinez to join Barcelona but also admitted that it would be difficult to convince the young striker to leave San Siro. Scaloni compared Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona ace Luis Suarez highlighting similar traits of strength as well as the desire to succeed. Scaloni is seemingly preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after his claims that Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez should spend more time together at club level for a better on-field relationship.

Barcelona transfer news: Lautaro Martinez at the top of the wishlist

According to reports from Marca, Barcelona have made Lautaro Martinez their top target for the summer transfer window. Luis Suarez turned 33 in January and the Spanish giants are on the lookout for a long-term replacement for the Uruguayan, who is entering the twilight years of his career. If Barcelona agree on a deal for Martinez with Inter Milan, Scaloni may get his wish to see Lionel Messi and Martinez play together more regularly. However, another stumbling block for the negotiation stems from the coronavirus pandemic which has left a lasting impact on the transfer values of top players. With Barcelona in a massive financial crunch, it seems unlikely the Spanish side will be able to afford Inter Milan's asking price for Martinez.

