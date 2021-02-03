Where To Watch Mali Vs Guinea Live? African Nations Championship Live Stream Details

Mali are set to play Guinea in the first semi-final of the African Nations Championship. The match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, February 3, and is set to kick off at 8:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at where to watch Mali vs Guinea live along with Mali vs Guinea live stream and other details of this semi-final match.

The #TotalCHAN2020 semi-finalists! 👀



🇲🇦 Morocco 🆚 Cameroon 🇨🇲

🇲🇱 Mali 🆚 Guinea 🇬🇳



Who'll make it to the final? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dp24tZcsFq — #TotalCHAN2020 (@CAF_Online) January 31, 2021



Mali topped Group A with 7 points to their name as they went on to register two wins and a draw from their three outings. They played Congo in the previous knock-out fixture with the first 90 minutes ending in a goalless draw. However, Nouhoun Diane's men managed to qualify for the semi-finals following a 5-4 win in the penalty shootout. Ranked 56th on FIFA standings, Mali will walk into the match looking to have a chance to win the African Nations Championship for the first time in their history.

Guinea on the other hand were at the top of Group D with 5 points from 3 matches. Didier Six's men qualified for the semi-finals banking on Morlaye Sylla's goal in the 60th minute of the match. Sylla's strike was the only goal in the match as Guniea ended up winning by a 1-0 margin against Rwanda. Ranked 73, Guinea will be hoping to carry on their positive momentum as they aim to secure a spot in the final of the African Nations Championship. The winner of this game is set to play either Morocco or Cameroon in the final on 7th February.

Mali vs Guinea team news and predicted playing 11

Mali - Djigui Diarra, Samake Issake, Doumbia Mamadou, Diarra Sekou, Bagayoko Siaka, Diallo Demba, Samabaly Makan, Ballo Moussa, Moussa Kone II, Sidibe Ibrahim, Mamadou Coulibaly II

Guinea- Moussa Camara, Mohamed Yorobo, Ibrahima Sory-Doumbouya, Mohammed Traore, Abdoulaye Camara, Morlaye Sylla, Mohamed Soumah, Alpha Oumar-Sow, Ismael Camara, Yakhouba Gnagna-Barry, Victor Kantabadouno

Where to watch Mali vs Guinea live: African Nations Championship live telecast?

There will be no official African Nations Championship live stream and African Nations Championship live telecast in India. But the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Mali vs Guinea match prediction

Given the current form of the teams, we expect Mali to start the match as favourites. However, Nouhoun Diane's team faces a tough task in Guinea who are expected to give them a run for their money. We predict a narrow win for Mali at the end of this game.

Prediction- Mali 1-0 Guinea

