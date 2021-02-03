Real Madrid Have Special Message For Cristiano Ronaldo Following Historic Goal Record

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo again turned out to be the difference-maker for Andrea Pirlo. The Italian champions were up against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner bagging a brace to put his side in the front in the two-leg tie. With the brace, he has officially become the highest goalscorer in the history of football. And his former club Real Madrid sent out warm greetings on the magnificent accomplishment.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia results: Cristiano Ronaldo's goals rescue Italian champions

Lautaro Martinez put the hosts in the front as early as the ninth minute. The Argentina international was quick to strike past Gianluigi Buffon from a Nicolo Barella cross, beating Matthijs de Ligt. But the lead for Antonio Conte's men could not last longer with Ronaldo arriving in top form for the Italian champions.

Juan Cuadrado was fouled inside the penalty box by Ashley Young and the referee was quick to point at the spot. Ronaldo stepped up for the penalty kick to strike a sensational shot past the post. And the Portuguese international put his side in the driving seat in the 35th minute.

Real Madrid's congratulatory message on the Cristiano Ronaldo record of most goals

Ronaldo was quick to latch on to a defensive debacle by Milan Skriniar and went on strike a low shot in the bottom right corner. And Juventus succeeded in maintaining their lead until the final whistle as they bag a massive advantage when they host Inter Milan for the second leg next week.

The top goalscorer in our club’s history and now in world football. Congratulations, @Cristiano! — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 2, 2021

With the brace, the 35-year-old is officially the highest goal scorer in the world, beating Josef Bican. Ronaldo now has 763 goals, more than Bican and Brazilian football great Pele. And his former club Real Madrid congratulated him on the accomplishment describing him as their top scorer and now in world football.

Confusion entails on the Cristiano Ronaldo record

Josef Bican's official stats are disputed by the Czech Football Association, who claim that the legend scored more goals than the officially accepted figure. Similarly, it was earlier believed that Ronaldo had overtaken Bican following his strike against Napoli in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana. And the recent tweet from Real Madrid further spells confusion among the fans.

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter