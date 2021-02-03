ML Vs GNA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, African Nations Championship Preview

Mali (ML) will go up against Guinea (GNA) in the semi-finals of the African Nations Championship on Wednesday, February 3 at 4:00 PM WAT (8:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Japoma Stadium in Cameroon. Here is our ML vs GNA Dream11 prediction, top picks and ML vs GNA Dream11 team.

After dominating the initial rounds, Mali secured their spot in the semi-finals by defeating Congo in a penalty shootout 0(5)-0(4). Guinea, on the other hand, saw a rough start but made it to the semis by defeating Rwanda 1-0 in the quarter-finals. Though Samabaly Makan and team are betting favourites, Guinea boast of a strong line-up which can flip the match around.

Cameroon date and time: February 3 at 4:00 PM WAT

India date and time: February 3 at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Japoma Stadium, Cameroon, Central Africa

ML vs GNA Dream11 team: Mali probable playing 11

Djigui Diarra, Samake Issake, Doumbia Mamadou, Diarra Sekou, Bagayoko Siaka, Diallo Demba, Samabaly Makan, Ballo Moussa, Moussa Kone II, Sidibe Ibrahim, Mamadou Coulibaly II

ML vs GNA Dream11 team: Guinea probable playing 11

Moussa Camara, Mohamed Yorobo, Ibrahima Sory-Doumbouya, Mohammed Traore, Abdoulaye Camara, Morlaye Sylla, Mohamed Soumah, Alpha Oumar-Sow, Ismael Camara, Yakhouba Gnagna-Barry, Ibrahima Sory-Camara, Victor Kantabadouno

Mali: Doumbia Mamadou, Samabaly Makan, Moussa Kone II

Guinea: Mohamed Yorobo, Morlaye Sylla, Yakhouba Gnagna-Barry

Goalkeeper: Moussa Camara

Defenders: Doumbia Mamadou, Diarra Sekou, Bagayoko Siaka, Mohamed Yorobo

Midfielders: Morlaye Sylla, Mohamed Soumah, Samabaly Makan

Forwards: Yakhouba Gnagna-Barry, Moussa Kone II, Sidibe Ibrahim

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Mali are the favourites to win the game.

The Final Four 🔥



🇲🇱 🆚 🇬🇳

🇲🇦 🆚 🇨🇲



Which two will take that last step towards the #TotalCHAN2020 final? pic.twitter.com/ozFcUW51JI — #TotalCHAN2020 (@CAF_Online) February 2, 2021

Note: The above ML vs GNA Dream11 prediction, ML vs GNA Dream11 team, probable ML vs GNA playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ML vs GNA Dream11 team and ML vs GNA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

