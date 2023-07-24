Where Will Jude Bellingham Play In Real Madrid? Ancelotti Answers Ahead Of The New Season

Real Madrid defeated AC Milan in a thrilling 3-2 triumph at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, as a result of a spectacular comeback. Madrid's number 7 netted the decisive goal in the final few minutes of play to give Los Blancos the victory after Federico Valverde scored twice in 2 minutes. Despite goals from Fikayo Tomori and Luka Romero, which gave AC Milan the lead in the first 45 minutes, Real Madrid ultimately prevailed.

3 things you need to know

Jude Bellingham made his Real Madrid debut agaisnt Milan

Bellingham wore the classic Zinedine Zidane’s jersey number ‘5’

Vinicius Jr. scored Real Madrid's game-winning goal while wearing the number 7

Also Read: WATCH: Ex-EPL goalkeeper faints on-air during telecast before Real Madrid-AC Milan game

Carlo Ancelotti makes a huge statement about Jude

Although the game highlighted several areas where the team has to improve, manager Carlo Ancelotti was impressed by Jude Bellingham's outstanding effort. The Italian manager expressed his enthusiasm for the young English talent while speaking with the media following the game.

I was really impressed with Bellingham. We have things we have to alter, like the way we played out from the back. We tried to play more through the middle than out wide in order to make the most of space between the lines.

Bellingham's performance garnered praise from Carlo Ancelotti, who also emphasised the necessity of tactical changes while playing out from the back. To make use of the space between the lines, the team concentrated on central play. Bellingham's outstanding performance and nimble mobility were highlighted, underscoring his crucial contribution to the team's offensive strategy. Despite a few errors, Ancelotti seemed satisfied with the performance in a whole.

Also Read: Harry Kane goes the Mbappe Way? Spurts star to be issued ultimatum amid transfer rumors

Where could the English international play in the squad?

The position that the English international player would be in control of was another point made by Carlo Ancelloti. The manager recognised him as a complete midfielder who would inject energy and vigour into the contest.

He's a fantastic player, very important for us because he's a complete midfielder and he brings real pace and intensity to the game. He moves extremely well without the ball and he's different to the other midfielders we have. He makes the most of the free space and adds another dimension to this squad, which is fantastic.

The sources also claim that Ancelotti might switch the team's shape for the upcoming season to a 4-4-2. By making this tactical adjustment, Jude Bellingham will be able to play as number 10, with Camavinga, Valverde, and Modric supporting him in the midfield.