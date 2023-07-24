WATCH: Ex-EPL Goalkeeper Faints On-air During Telecast Before Real Madrid-AC Milan Game

At the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, Real Madrid defeated AC Milan in a thrilling 3-2 victory due to a remarkable comeback. Federico Valverde's two quick goals and Vinicius Junior's game-winning goal in the 84th minute to lift Los Blancos to victory. Fikayo Tomori and Luka Romero gave AC Milan the lead with goals, but Real Madrid's tenacity ultimately gave them the victory.

3 things you need to know

Jude Bellingham made his Real Madrid debut

Valverde scored 2 goals in 2 minutes for Real Madrid (57’,59’)

Vinicius Jr. scored his 1st goal for Real Madrid in no.7 jersey

Shaka Hislop faints before Real Madrid vs AC Milan

Shaka Hislop, the ex-Premier League, caused concern when he collapsed on the broadcast before Real Madrid's friendly match against AC Milan in California on Sunday. During a pre-match interview at the Rose Bowl, the 54-year-old, who was working as a sports analyst for US broadcaster ESPN during the game, stumbled and fell. Shaka Hislop was seen stumbling backward and forwards throughout the upsetting encounter before finally dropping to the ground.

As ESPN transitioned to a commercial break, concerned colleague Dan Thomas rushed to his aid. Viewers were concerned about his health as they awaited updates on the former Trinidad and Tobago international's condition. Hislop is renowned for his distinguished career, having appeared in more than 250 matches for Newcastle United, West Ham United, and Portsmouth in the English Premier League.

ESPN FC Commentator Shaka Hislop collapsed on live TV before the Real Madrid vs. AC Milan friendly.



He is now in stable condition. No further reports on medical condition or reason for collapse reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/2lxRfxfFWM — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) July 24, 2023

What is the update on Shaka’s health?

Shaka Hislop appeared to have recovered from the upsetting incident, Thomas reassured viewers during the halftime update. He stated live:

My mate, Shaka, not here, but as it stands, it's good news, He's conscious, he's talking, I think he's a little embarrassed about it all. He's apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him. Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is, that Shaka's conscious and we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live.

Thomas informed viewers during the half-time update of the Real Madrid vs AC Milan that his coworker Shaka Hislop wasn't around at the time. He did, however, share the reassuring news that Hislop was conscious and talking following the incident. Hislop appeared embarrassed and apologized for the uproar. Thomas stated that it was too early for a diagnosis for the 54-year-old, but that they had communicated with Hislop's family to keep them updated.