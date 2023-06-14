Toni Kroos Reacts To Jude Bellingham's €103M Move, Fires Shots At Eden Hazard

Why You Are Reading This: Real Madrid officially announced the signing of 19-year-old English footballer Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The teenager is said to have joined the La Liga giants after a whopping €103M move from the Bundesliga team. Meanwhile, Madrid superstar Toni Kroos reacted to Bellingham’s signing by warning the teenager with a jibe at outgoing Eden Hazard.

3 Things You Need To Know

Jude Bellingham is the 6th English player to play for the Spanish club and the first after David Beckham

Bellingham’s signing comes after Real Madrid decided to terminate Eden Hazard’s contract

Eden Hazard joined the club with much reputation for €115m in 2019

Toni Kroos slams Eden Hazard while reacting to Jude Bellingham’s €103m move

As reported by GOAL, Toni Kroos reacted to Jude Bellingham’s €103 million (£88m/$111m) transfer to Real Madrid on his 'Einfach mal Luppen' podcast. Reacting to the much-hyped move, Kroos reminded everyone of Eden Hazard’s €115m transfer in 2019 and how it backfired in the four seasons to come. This comes at a time after the La Liga giants agreed to terminate Hazard’s contract a year early than it was originally scheduled to expire.

“€103m transfer fee? We now also had someone who came for a lot of money and virtually let his career rest. A lot of money and I think everyone would say in retrospect: That was not such a good transfer. But now let's start from the positive,” said Toni Kroos.

A brief look at Eden Hazard’s horrid time at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid for a whopping €115m (£98m/£124m) after ending his sensational tenure with the Premier League club Chelsea. Having won Chelsea's Player of the Year a record four times during his seven years of stay, he was expected to take the Spanish league by storm. However, as things stand now, the Belgian has only 19 goals to his name in just 76 appearances across four injury-affected years.

What does Jude Bellingham’s signing mean for Real Madrid?

Bellingham joins an already star-studded Real Madrid squad, that saw the exit of 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema this summer. Benzema bid adieu to Los Blancos following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, calling time on a trophy-laden 14 years tenure with the club. Benzema became the latest player to leave European football and move to Saudi Arabia for big bucks. In the meantime, Madrid is also said to be on the lookout for Kylian Mbappe.