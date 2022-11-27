Who Have Qualified For R16? Who Will Play Whom Next? Check Qatar 2022's Group Permutations

Live action from Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off with the Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Earlier on Day 7, France became the first team to earn qualification for the Round of 16 with their 2-1 win against Denmark. On the other hand, Qatar became the first team to get knocked out of the race for the next round after losing by 1-3 to Senegal. Heading into Day 8 at the prestigious showpiece event, here’s a look at the qualification scenarios and all permutations for the FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

Remaining Group A fixtures

November 29, 8:30 PM IST: Netherlands v Qatar

November 29, 8:30 PM IST: Ecuador v Senegal

Permutations -

Netherlands will earn qualification with a win/draw against Qatar

Ecuador will qualify for the Round of 16 with a win vs Senegal and vice versa, while a draw will make Ecuador qualify.

In case of a draw, Senegal can qualify if Qatar defeats Netherlands

Remaining Group B fixtures

November 30, 12:30 AM IST: Wales v England

November 30, 12:30 AM IST: Iran v USA

Permutations -

All four teams can still make it to the Round of 16

England will qualify as group toppers if they beat Wales in the next game

In case of a loss, England’s chances will rely on other results in the group

Iran and United States can qualify with a victory, while Iran can also qualify with a draw if England wins against Wales

Apart from winning against England, Wales’s qualification chances will depend on the Iran vs USA match

Remaining Group C fixtures

December 1, 12:30 AM IST: Poland v Argentina

December 1, 12:30 AM IST: Saudi Arabia v Mexico

Permutations -

All four teams can still make it to the knockouts

A draw or win against Argentina in their next game would guarantee qualification for Poland

Argentina need to return with a win if they want to go through, as a draw might result in getting surpassed by Saudi Arabia or Mexico depending on the result and goal difference

A win for Saudi Arabia will see them qualifying and a draw would make them hope that Argentina loses against Poland, or the Polish side faces a huge defeat

Mexico needs to win their next game by a huge goal difference and hopes Argentina defeats Poland heavily to qualify

Remaining Group D fixtures

November 30, 8:30 PM IST: Australia v Denmark

November 30, 8:30 PM IST: Tunisia v France

Permutations -

France have already advanced into the FIFA World Cup knockout stage

However, Tunisia, Denmark, and Australia can still advance

The winner of the Australia vs Denmark match is guaranteed a spot, while a draw will help Tunisia’s chances

Tunisia can earn qualification by defeating the French team by two or more goals

Remaining Group E fixtures

November 27, 3:30 PM IST: Japan v Costa Rica

November 28, 12:30 AM IST: Spain v Germany

December 2, 12:30 AM IST: Costa Rica v Germany

December 2, 12:30 AM IST: Japan v Spain

Permutations -

All four teams can qualify for the knockout stage

Remaining Group F fixtures

November 27, 6:30 PM IST: Belgium v Morocco

November 27, 9:30 PM IST: Croatia v Canada

December 1, 8:30 PM IST: Croatia v Belgium

December 1, 8:30 PM IST: Canada v Morocco

Permutations -

All four teams can qualify for the knockout stage

Remaining Group G fixtures

November 28, 3:30 PM IST: Cameroon v Serbia

November 28, 9:30 PM IST: Brazil v Switzerland

December 3, 12:30 AM IST: Serbia v Switzerland

December 3, 12:30 AM IST: Cameroon v Brazil

Permutations -

All four teams can qualify for the knockout stage

Remaining Group H fixtures

November 28, 6:30 PM IST: South Korea v Ghana

November 29, 12:30 AM IST: Portugal vs Uruguay

December 2, 8:30 PM IST: South Korea v Portugal

December 2, 38:30 PM IST: Ghana v Uruguay

Permutations -

All four teams can qualify for the knockout stage.