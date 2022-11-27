Who Have Qualified For R16? Who Will Play Whom Next? Check Qatar 2022's Group Permutations

Live action from Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off with the Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Earlier on Day 7, France became the first team to earn qualification for the Round of 16 with their 2-1 win against Denmark. On the other hand, Qatar became the first team to get knocked out of the race for the next round after losing by 1-3 to Senegal. Heading into Day 8 at the prestigious showpiece event, here’s a look at the qualification scenarios and all permutations for the FIFA World Cup knockout stage.
Remaining Group A fixtures
- November 29, 8:30 PM IST: Netherlands v Qatar
- November 29, 8:30 PM IST: Ecuador v Senegal
Permutations -
- Netherlands will earn qualification with a win/draw against Qatar
- Ecuador will qualify for the Round of 16 with a win vs Senegal and vice versa, while a draw will make Ecuador qualify.
- In case of a draw, Senegal can qualify if Qatar defeats Netherlands
Remaining Group B fixtures
- November 30, 12:30 AM IST: Wales v England
- November 30, 12:30 AM IST: Iran v USA
Permutations -
- All four teams can still make it to the Round of 16
- England will qualify as group toppers if they beat Wales in the next game
- In case of a loss, England’s chances will rely on other results in the group
- Iran and United States can qualify with a victory, while Iran can also qualify with a draw if England wins against Wales
- Apart from winning against England, Wales’s qualification chances will depend on the Iran vs USA match
Remaining Group C fixtures
- December 1, 12:30 AM IST: Poland v Argentina
- December 1, 12:30 AM IST: Saudi Arabia v Mexico
Permutations -
- All four teams can still make it to the knockouts
- A draw or win against Argentina in their next game would guarantee qualification for Poland
- Argentina need to return with a win if they want to go through, as a draw might result in getting surpassed by Saudi Arabia or Mexico depending on the result and goal difference
- A win for Saudi Arabia will see them qualifying and a draw would make them hope that Argentina loses against Poland, or the Polish side faces a huge defeat
- Mexico needs to win their next game by a huge goal difference and hopes Argentina defeats Poland heavily to qualify
Remaining Group D fixtures
- November 30, 8:30 PM IST: Australia v Denmark
- November 30, 8:30 PM IST: Tunisia v France
Permutations -
- France have already advanced into the FIFA World Cup knockout stage
- However, Tunisia, Denmark, and Australia can still advance
- The winner of the Australia vs Denmark match is guaranteed a spot, while a draw will help Tunisia’s chances
- Tunisia can earn qualification by defeating the French team by two or more goals
Remaining Group E fixtures
- November 27, 3:30 PM IST: Japan v Costa Rica
- November 28, 12:30 AM IST: Spain v Germany
- December 2, 12:30 AM IST: Costa Rica v Germany
- December 2, 12:30 AM IST: Japan v Spain
Permutations -
All four teams can qualify for the knockout stage
Remaining Group F fixtures
- November 27, 6:30 PM IST: Belgium v Morocco
- November 27, 9:30 PM IST: Croatia v Canada
- December 1, 8:30 PM IST: Croatia v Belgium
- December 1, 8:30 PM IST: Canada v Morocco
Permutations -
All four teams can qualify for the knockout stage
Remaining Group G fixtures
- November 28, 3:30 PM IST: Cameroon v Serbia
- November 28, 9:30 PM IST: Brazil v Switzerland
- December 3, 12:30 AM IST: Serbia v Switzerland
- December 3, 12:30 AM IST: Cameroon v Brazil
Permutations -
All four teams can qualify for the knockout stage
Remaining Group H fixtures
- November 28, 6:30 PM IST: South Korea v Ghana
- November 29, 12:30 AM IST: Portugal vs Uruguay
- December 2, 8:30 PM IST: South Korea v Portugal
- December 2, 38:30 PM IST: Ghana v Uruguay
Permutations -
All four teams can qualify for the knockout stage.