Newcastle Jets Vs Melbourne City FC Live Streaming Details, Team News, A-League Live

A-League is one amongst the few leagues which is still being played amid Coronavirus pandemic. However, the Australian authorities have decided to hold all the games behind closed doors. Newcastle Jets host Melbourne City FC for their Matchday 26 clash in the A-League 2019-20 season. Western Newcastle Jets are on the 9th spot of the A-League table with 5 wins in 21 games (Draws 6, Losses 10). Newcastle Jets have lost just once in their last five games (Wins 2, Draws 2). They have just scored 24 goals in the season so far and have conceded 38 goals and have a goal difference of -14.

Melbourne City FC are on the second spot of the A-League table with 12 wins in 22 games (Draws 4, Losses 6). Melbourne City FC have won thrice in their last five games (Draw 1, Loss 1. They have just scored 41 goals in the season so far and have conceded 32 goals and have a goal difference of 9.

A-League live: Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City FC live streaming details

Competition: Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City FC, A-League Where: McDonald Jones Stadium When: Monday, March 23, 2020. Kick-Off: 2:00 PM IST The Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City FC live streaming can be done on the My Football ap, or on the My Football YouTube channel.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City FC team news

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City FC team news: Newcastle Jets full squad

Glen Moss, Lewis Italiano, Keegan Hughes, Noah James, Bobby Burns, Kaine Sheppard, Matthew Millar, Lachlan Jackson, Connor O’Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Benjamin Kantarovski, Steven Ugarkovic, Wes Hoolahan, Abdiel Arroyo, Dimitrios Petratos, Nick Fitzgerald, Johnny Koutroumbis, Matthew Ridenton, Patrick Langlois, Angus Thurgate, Roy O’Donovan, Kosta Petratos, Jack Simmons, Yerasimakis Petratos

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City FC team news: Melbourne City FC full squad

Melbourne City FC: Tom Glover, Dean Bouzanis, Scott Jamieson, Harrison Delbridge, Jack Hendry, Conor Metcalfe, Kerrin Stokes, Richard Windbichler, Tommaso Silvestri, Markel Susaeta, Rostyn Griffiths, Jamie Maclaren, Florin Berenguer, Nathaniel Atkinson, Denis Genreau, Lachlan Wales, Ramy Najjarine, Moudi Najjar, Idrus Abdulahi, Bernardo Oliveira Dias, Craig Noone, Adrián Luna, Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Gianluca Iannucci, Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Colakovski