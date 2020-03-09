Billy Gilmour: Chelsea's Latest 18-year-old Sensation From Scotland In The Midfield

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has been attracting plenty of attention over the past week due to some top-quality performances under Frank Lampard. In two games for Chelsea this week, Billy Gilmour has been credited with two Man-of-the-Match awards. Both his outings were in wins against top Merseyside clubs Liverpool and Everton, but still, only at such a tender age, football fans are curious to know, " Who is Billy Gilmour"? the rising star among the Chelsea ranks.

Who is Billy Gilmour?

Billy Gilmour's career began in 2009 at Scotland as he spent 8 years with Rangers progressing through the youth academy before moving to England just after his 16th birthday. Billy Gilmour is currently the talk of the town at West London.

Having joined the club back in 2017, playing for the Chelsea U-18 squad, Billy Gilmour was handed his senior debut for Chelsea by Frank Lampard in a pre-season friendly against Bohemians in Dublin. But throwing Billy Gilmour in a 5th round FA Cup game against Premier League champions-elect Liverpool, a game of such magnitude was always going to be an overwhelming occasion.

Who is Billy Gilmour? Ask Fabinho

However, Billy Gilmour bossed the midfield for Chelsea against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. Being the driving force along with displaying a sense of calmness on the ball, Billy Gilmour proved to be a nightmare for his counterpart Fabinho. With Jorginho suspended and Mateo Kovacic out injured, Billy Gilmour did more than enough in Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup win over the Reds to give Frank Lampard a headache for a regular starting berth against Everton.

#CHELIV

Billy Gilmour just sent Fabinho for a hot coffee😅😅🥵

👀Gilmour That's Filthy #CHELIVpic.twitter.com/p9I6oPom0d — Gary Vinegar (@GaryVineger) March 3, 2020

Billy Gilmour was once again the star of the show when Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees visited the English capital for a 4-0 hammering. Spraying passes from side to side, the midfielder was tidy in possession and aggressive when it came to his tackling. Proving to be the spark in the midfield which was long entailed by Frank Lampard, Billy Gilmour has earned plenty of praise and plaudits from pundits, including Roy Keane.

Billy Gilmour age?

At just 5 feet and six inches, Billy Gilmour's stature may not appear threatening enough to be a combative midfielder but the 18-year-old has all the displayed all the traits to become a future star for Chelsea. The dedication to his craft showed for Gilmour on the pitch against Liverpool and Everton but there is a long way to go before the early promise can be deemed as the next big thing at Chelsea after Frank Lampard. For now, Gilmour gives the impression of being on the right track.

