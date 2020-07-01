Who Is Bruno Mazziotti? Arsenal Eye PSG Physio To Replace Liverpool-bound Chris Morgan

Arsenal are set to add physiotherapist Bruno Mazziotti to Mikel Arteta's backroom staff ahead of next season. The PSG physio will replace Chris Morgan who will return to Liverpool, where he enjoyed a great working relationship with Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson and James Milner among others. Mazziotti's signing as Arsenal physio is a huge boost to the club, with the Brazilian known for his work with Neymar as PSG physio and has good relations with Gunners' technical director Edu. Here's a look at who is Bruno Mazziotti and his career.

Who is Bruno Mazziotti? Mazziotti's career at a glance

According to Football London, Bruno Mazziotti is a physiotherapist and has no background as a professional footballer. He was appointed at Corinthians as club physio in December 2008 and held that position for seven years before switching to take up a position at SD Luneng in December 2015. The now-PSG physio left six months later and then returned in January 2017 for a period of 16 months. In July 2018, he was appointed as PSG physio by the Ligue 1 giants and has had a largely successful tenure with the French champions. Arsenal's technical director Edu is keen on signing Bruno Mazzotti as Arsenal physio and could use his Brazilian connections to lure his fellow countryman into Mikel Arteta's backroom staff.

With Arsenal’s Chris Morgan joining Liverpool, the club have identified PSG’s head of physiotherapy Bruno Mazziotti as his replacement, with the Brazilian expected to join Arsenal at the end of the season. [@David_Ornstein] #afc pic.twitter.com/7iAI2QuZHV — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 29, 2020

Who is Bruno Mazziotti? Mazziotti's miracle work with Neymar

Bruno Mazziotti's work with Neymar is what shot him to fame. In his debut season in France, the Brazilian international broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot four months before the 2018 World Cup. However, under Mazziotti's care, the former Barcelona star made a quick return and was fit for the opener against Switzerland, where he played the full 90 minutes. According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, the PSG physio is rated highly by Neymar, Thiago Silva, Ronaldo and former Chelsea striker Alexandre Pato. According to a 2018 report by ESPN, Dani Alves and Marquinhos were also keen to work with Mazziotti at PSG.

Who is Bruno Mazziotti? Chris Morgan to return to Liverpool

Arsenal physio Chris Morgan is set to leave the Emirates at the end of the current season and will take up a position at Liverpool. Morgan spent a decade at Anfield before exiting in 2016 but will return after spells at LA Galaxy, Crystal Palace and Arsenal. Liverpool stalwarts Jordan Henderson and James Milner enjoy a strong relationship with the Englishman. Bruno Mazziotti, who is set leave PSG at the end of their Champions League campaign, is Mikel Arteta's first choice of replacement as Arsenal physio.

Who is Bruno Mazziotti? Arsenal form in Premier league

The 2019-20 season has been among the worst seasons for Arsenal in recent years. The Gunners have been inconsistent throughout the campaign and are likely to miss out on European football next season. While Arsenal are showing signs of improvement under Mikel Arteta, the journey to the upper echelons of the Premier League table is a long one for the Gunners. Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League table and a win against relegation-threatened Norwich will help the Gunners close the gap on arch-rivals Tottenham, who are seventh and occupy potentially the final European slot.

(Image Credit: Marquinhos Instagram)