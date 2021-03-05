Who Is De Gea's Wife Edurne Garcia? Man United Star's Partner Is A Star In Her Own Right

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea enters a new phase of life after his wife gave birth to their first child on Friday. The Red Devils superstar took to social media to welcome Yanay to the world, sharing an adorable picture of his fingers. With the birth of their first daughter, here's a look at who is David de Gea wife Edurne Garcia and her net worth.

Who is David de Gea's wife Edurne Garcia? Man United at announces birth of first child

Edurne Garcia Almagro is famous in her own right, with the 35-year-old being a renowned singer, actress and television presenter in Spain. The 34-year-old rose to fame in 2005 when she took part in the Spanish casting show, Operacion Triunfo. The couple had announced their pregnancy in November, with the Man United goalkeeper posted a picture of a baby bottle kept beside one of his personalised goalkeeping gloves and a microphone. Edurne has been a judge on Spain's Got Talent and released her first single in four years in April 2019 titled Demasiado Tarde (Too Late), featuring Carlos Baute. The single precedes her as-yet-unreleased seventh studio album.

The 35-year-old has been there at every step of the way for the Spanish international who has experienced a prolonged decline for his unusually high standards. The Red Devils superstar, who is the highest-paid player in the Premier League, was given time off by Manchester United to be with his wife in Spain. Edurne continues to live in Spain, travelling back and forth to Manchester to catch up with her goalkeeper husband. The Spaniard is not typically fond of the city, making headlines in 2015 after agreeing to the opinion that Manchester was 'uglier than the back of a fridge ' and she and her husband had to look for nicer places to spend their time together.

That had prompted rumours of David de Gea returning to Spain, with Real Madrid keen on signing the Manchester United shot-stopper. The move never materialised due to a fax machine error, and the former Atletico Madrid man stayed put in Manchester, signing a new deal in September 2019. And while the Spaniard has his future secured until 2023, the Red Devils will be looking to sell their maverick goalkeeper with the rise in prominence of Dean Henderson.

De Gea wife Edurne net worth

According to Idol Net Worth, the Edurne net worth can be estimated to be around $17.7 million. Much of her net worth can be attributed to her varied career as an actor, singer and presenter. In 2015, she represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Amanecer".

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Courtesy: Edurne Instagram)