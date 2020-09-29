Augsburg Troll Dortmund, Jadon Sancho With Subtle Man United Jibe After Bundesliga Win

Augsburg delighted Man United fans across the globe after defeating Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 2 of the new Bundesliga season. The Black and Yellow travelled to the WWK Arena as favourites but were dealt a disappointing defeat, with Augsburg managing to keep their visitors' attackers at bay. While Augsburg enjoyed an unlikely victory, their Twitter admin relished the opportunity to aim a dig at the Jadon Sancho transfer saga.

Also Read: Jadon Sancho Transfer: Dortmund Sporting Director sends Bold Message To Man United

Sancho to United? Augsburg troll Dortmund after Bundesliga defeat

United in defence 💪⚔️ pic.twitter.com/6L3CJjvgnA — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) September 28, 2020

While FC Augsburg dazzled on the pitch during their win at home against Dortmund, it was their Twitter post that made headlines. The Bundesliga club's Twitter account aimed a subtle dig at Lucien Favre's side, as the Jadon Sancho transfer saga rumbles on into the final days of the window. Augsburg shared several images of the Dortmund star being crowded during the clash claiming that the home side were 'United in Defence'.

In another tweet, Augsburg shared an image of the England international using emoticons that implied the phrase 'Free Red Devil'. Augsburg's post grabbed massive attention from Man United fans, who continue to pile pressure on the board with less than a week remaining for the transfer window to close.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Chris Smalling, Diogo Dalot Set For Serie A Moves After Pereira

Sancho to United? Red Devils to submit final £90m Sancho transfer bid

According to Man United transfer news in the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are set to offer Dortmund €100m (£90m) for Jadon Sancho in what will be their final offer this summer. The Black and Yellow have remained adamant all this while, having slapped a €120 million (£108m) price tag on the 20-year-old winger. The Man United hierarchy believe that Dortmund would be forced to sell Sancho before the transfer window shuts due to their COVID-19 losses which amounted to €44 million (£40m).

Also Read: Carabao Cup Fixtures, Round Of 16 Schedule, India Telecast And Live Stream Details

Despite their losses, the Bundesliga giants have maintained their stance of keeping the player beyond this season, with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and sporting director, Michael Zorc all making public statements regarding the same. The Dortmund hierarchy claims that the English international has a contract until 2023 after he reportedly signed a contract extension last year. In case the Red Devils fail in their pursuit of a Jadon Sancho transfer, the club have identified a potential replacement in Watford's Ismaila Sarr and Bournemouth's David Brooks.

Also Read: Former Man United Player Rafael Slams Van Gaal, Labels Him One Of The Worst Coaches Ever

(Image Courtesy: FC Augsburg Twitter)