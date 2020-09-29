Man United Transfer News: Chris Smalling, Diogo Dalot Set For Serie A Moves After Pereira

With the summer transfer window closing on October 5, Man United are eager to get rid of the fringe players at the club. Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira is on the verge of joining Serie A giants Lazio on a loan deal with the move to be confirmed in the next few days. Along with Pereira, defenders Chris Smalling, Diogo Dalot and Marcos Rojo are all linked with moves to Italy before deadline day.

Man United transfer news: Andreas Periera to Lazio all but confirmed

On Monday, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Lazio have reached an agreement with Man United over the signing of Andreas Pereira. The 24-year-old was considered surplus to requirements at Man United, given the number of midfielders at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's disposal. Reports claim that Pereira will join Lazio on a loan deal and the Italian side will have an option to buy the Brazilian midfielder for £24.5 million (€27m) once he passes his medical later this week.

Andreas Pereira from Manchester United to Lazio, here we go! Total agreement reached on a loan with buy option [€27m]. Salary will be shared. Medicals on this week. 🔴 #MUFC #transfers @SkySport @ManuBaio https://t.co/tWwu3xdBoL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi admitted that Pereira would be 'perfect' signing for his team, who finished last season in fourth place on the Serie A table. Earlier this month, Marcos Rojo hinted that he was keen on a move away from Man United in order to play regular football elsewhere. Lazio are also monitoring the situation of the 30-year-old Argentine.

Man United transfer news: Chris Smalling to Roma?

Reports from The Guardian claim that Paulo Fonseca's AS Roma are keen on bringing Man United defender Chris Smalling back to the Italian capital this summer. Smalling put in a number of impressive displays for Roma last season when he spent a season on loan at the Stadio Olimpico. With the 30-year-old Smalling no longer in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for the future, the Norwegian is looking to make the defender's deal to Roma a permanent one this time around.

AS Roma are preparing a new bid to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United on a permanent deal. Talks re-opened with #MUFC. Smalling is pushing to leave and come back to Roma. 🔴 @SkySport #Roma #ManUtd #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

However, the two clubs are about £7 million (€7.7m) apart in their valuations. Reports claim that Man United want £18 million (€20m) for Smalling but Roma are unwilling to match that price. With the transfer window closing shut on October 5, it will be interesting to see which club softens their stance.

AC Milan have asked for Diogo Dalot on loan with buy option. Manchester United want to sell him on a permanent deal - no agreement reached at the moment. 🔴 @SkySport @DiMarzio #MUFC #ManUtd #ACMilan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

Man United transfer news: Diogo Dalot transfer expected

Transfer expert Romano has also claimed that AC Milan are keen on signing Diogo Dalot from Man United before the transfer window shuts. The Rossoneri want Dalot on a loan deal with an option to buy but United would prefer to sell the Portuguese fullback outright. United are reportedly keen on recouping the £19 million (€21m) they spent on signing Dalot back in 2018.

Image Credits - Man United, Chris Smalling Instagram