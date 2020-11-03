Who Is Ryan Giggs Girlfriend Kate Greville? Welshman Arrested On Suspicion Of Assault

Wales football manager and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs was arrested on suspicion of bodily harm and assault on Sunday. The famous footballer was arrested after police officers were called to the Welshman’s Worsley home just after 10 pm following reports of a disturbance in the area. Although Ryan Giggs was later released on bail, many football fans have taken to social media to get more information about Ryan Giggs’ girlfriend Kate Greville.

Ryan Giggs arrested after assault suspicions

After police officers arrived on the scene and arrested Ryan Giggs, the 46-year-old was taken to Pendleton police station, where he was questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault. A spokesperson on the behalf of Greater Manchester Police said that they were called at 10:05 pm after a disturbance was reported from the area. The spokesperson also revealed that a woman in her 30s, rumoured to be Giggs’ girlfriend Kate Greville, sustained minor injuries but did not require treatment.

After the news of Ryan Giggs’ arrest made headlines, the coach’s agent announced that the former footballer denies all allegations made against him. The agent also disclosed that Ryan Giggs is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations. In light of the Ryan Giggs and Kate Greville controversy, the Football Association of Wales cancelled a press conference for Tuesday where the coach was scheduled to announce his squad for the upcoming international games.

Who is Ryan Giggs girlfriend Kate Greville?

According to media reports, Kate Greville is a 36-year-old PR executive who first started working with Ryan Giggs in 2013. She serves as the head of PR and Communications at GG Hospitality, a management company owned by Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville. The Guardian reported that Ryan Giggs and Kate Greville were dating for three years after the Welshman made his relationship public in 2018 by taking her on a luxury holiday to Italy.

Kate Greville Instagram: How she became Ryan Giggs girlfriend

Kate Greville first caught the attention of the media in 2015, when it was revealed that Ryan Giggs’ marriage to Stacey was breaking down. According to The Sun, Ryan Giggs had begun flirting with Kate Greville at the time and even bought expensive handbags for her. After she helped the footballer with the launch of his Hotel Football venture, the publication disclosed that Giggs had sent flowers to her office.

Despite rumours linking Ryan Giggs and Kate Greenville in 2015, Greenville was married to ex-husband Damian Burke at the time. Burke, while speaking to The Sun, had revealed that Greenville ended the marriage with him on text after the links with Giggs garnered steam and flew to Abu Dhabi to escape the media attention. The publication reported that Ryan Giggs and Kate Greenville finally got together after the former’s divorce was finalized.

