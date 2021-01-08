Who Is Zahia Dehar? Why was Benzema charged Over Alleged Affair With French Model In 2010?

On Thursday, Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. Reports confirmed that the 33-year-old will face trial for his alleged involvement in an attempt to blackmail his former France teammate Matthieu Valbuena, relating to a sex tape involving the Olympiacos midfielder. However, this isn't the first time that Benzema is facing charges as he had previously been accused of having sexual relations with an underage escort in 2010.

Breaking | Karim Benzema will be obliged to appear in front of the Criminal Court in Versailles over the Mathieu Valbuena sextape affair. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 7, 2021

Just prior to the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Benzema and Franck Ribery were accused of paying sex worker Zahia Dehar to sleep with them. However, the duo denied knowing that Dehar was a minor at the time. Three years later, the French court decided that there was no evidence to prove that Benzema and Ribery knew that Zahia Dehar was a minor at the time.

As Benzema's latest case with Valbuena is now grabbing headlines, netizens recalled the time the Frenchman was charged with having sexual relations with Dehar in 2010. However, Dehar, who has now gained fame as a lingerie model and designer claimed that she had lied about her age at the time.

Who is Zahia Dehar? Teenage escort first gained fame for Benzema scandal in 2010

Zahia Dehar was at the heart of a scandal that shook the French football team after their disastrous World Cup campaign in 2010. Dehar was 17 and working as an escort at the time she was paid for sex by Karim Benzema and Franck Ribery. The footballers faced up to three years in prison and fines of up to €45,000 each.

According to reports, Dehar entered into prostitution at the age of sixteen and earned up to €20,000 per month as a sex worker. Although Dehar seemed destined to be defined for life by the sordid story, she refused to let it define her.

Dehar, who is now 28, spoke to The Guardian last year and revealed that she had a choice over whether she wanted to continue her lifestyle or make drastic changes. She chose the latter and seemed to have turned her life around.

Dehar celebrated acting in her first film last year and has gained prominence as a successful actress in France. She worked as a lingerie model prior to her acting career.

Image Credits - Real Madrid, Zahia Dehar Instagram