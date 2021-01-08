Real Madrid Legend Raul Could Replace Zinedine Zidane Once French Legend Departs

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has established himself as one of the most successful managers ever since his appointment in 2016. Following a short break away from football and his subsequent return in 2019, the Frenchman guided Los Blancos to LaLiga glory, his second league title in his coaching stint, with the previous trophy coming in the 2016-17 season. Although Zidane appears to be untouchable at the Bernabeu currently, Real Madrid are already prepping up with his alternative when he does leave in the near future.

Zidane as Real Madrid coach has enjoyed unparalleled success

Zidane took on the charge from Rafael Benitez, having previously worked under Carlo Ancelotti as the assistant coach, apart from his earlier stint as the club advisor and director during Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho's reign. Prior to his appointment as the first-team manager, Zidane was at the helm at Real Madrid Castilla. Despite no prior first-team managerial experience, the 48-year-old Real Madrid coach achieved unparalleled success, including three successive Champions League triumphs, a milestone unmatched by any other team in the modern era.

Following his departure in 2018, Real Madrid appeared to be shrouded in shambles. The team struggled across competitions, with two managers - Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, facing the sack. Ultimately, Zidane was urged to rejoin the club.

Raul Real Madrid link up; Spaniard might replace Zidane

A report by Goal had claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was a huge admirer of Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and wanted him to take on the responsibility once Zidane departed. With Pochettino now at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the club have turned their attention towards another Real Madrid legend, Raul Gonzalez.

Campeones de la UEFA Youth League 2020!!!🏆💪🏻 😃 pic.twitter.com/Ozxf9vvL9O — Raúl González Blanco (@RaulGonzalez) August 25, 2020

Raul, the club's second-highest goalscorer after Cristiano Ronaldo, is currently at the helm with Real Madrid Castilla in the Spanish capital. The team have produced spectacular results under his watchful eyes and Perez believes the Spanish legend would be the ideal candidate once Zidane departs.

Zidane's stature as a footballing legend has paid rich returns for the defending LaLiga champions, with the manager known for his man-management. Similarly, Raul is a club legend and enjoys widespread respect in the dressing room. Thus, Perez looks to replicate Zidane's magic with Raul on the sidelines in future.

Image courtesy: Raul Gonzalez Blanco Twitter