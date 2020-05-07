Who Owns Bayern Munich? Bayern Munich Net Worth, Owner And Club History

With the Bundesliga set to return on May 15, table toppers Bayern Munich will be in the hunt for their 30th top division title. However, fans on social media were curious to know the answers to 'Who owns Bayern Munich'? and 'Is there more than one Bayern Munich owner'?. Here are the details of the Bayern Munich net worth as well as the answers to the questions from fans on social media.

ALSO READ: CONCACAF Chief Eyes World Cup Qualifying Overhaul

Who owns Bayern Munich? Is there more than one Bayern Munich owner?

The answer to the question 'Who owns Bayern Munich?' is quite simple. Professional football at the Bavarian club is majorly run by spin-off company FC Bayern München AG, which accounts for 75 percent of the stake in the club. However, there is more than one Bayern Munich owner controlling the remaining 25 percent. The other three companies that own Bayern Munich are sports manufacturer, Adidas, as well as automobile company Audi and health insurance group Allianz. Each of the three companies owns an 8.33 percent stake in Bayern Munich. However, the board members at the club control the day-to-day operations and workings at Bayern Munich.

ALSO READ: How Bayer Leverkusen Will Prepare For Matchdays Upon Bundesliga Return On May 15

Who owns Bayern Munich? Bayern Munich net worth

According to reports from Forbes, the Bayern Munich net worth is estimated to be around $3.024 billion. Bayern Munich are the highest valued club in the Bundesliga, followed by Borussia Dortmund. The matchday revenue for the Bavarian giants is a whopping $478m wit broadcasting rights valued at $814m. However, Bayern Munich's commercial deal lures in the major share of revenue at $1.3bn. Bayern Munich also have a record number of Bundesliga titles (29) and a record DFB-Pokal trophies (19) in their trophy cabinet. Bayern Munich have won the Champions League on five separate occasions with the most recent triumph coming in 2013.

ALSO READ: Man City's Record Signing Rodri Working Hard Studying As He Prepares For Business Exam

Who owns Bayern Munich? Who is Herbert Hainer?

Herbert Hainer is currently serving as president of Bayern Munich. The 65-year-old German was appointed as chairman of the Bundesliga giants in November 2019 and replaced the legendary Uli Hoeness. Herbert Hainer was initially the CEO of the Adidas Group before taking the presidential role at Bayern Munich.

ALSO READ: One Year Since Liverpool Staged THAT Famous Comeback At Anfield And Beat Barcelona 4-0

Disclaimer: The above mentioned net worth estimates have been sourced from various websites. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.