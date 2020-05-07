One Year Since Liverpool Staged THAT Famous Comeback At Anfield And Beat Barcelona 4-0

Fourteen years on from the 'Miracle of Istanbul', Liverpool pulled off another miracle; this time in their own backyard. Down by three goals in the first leg of the Liverpool vs Barcelona Champions League contest, Jurgen Klopp's men produced an unforgettable performance at Anfield to turn the tie around, on this day, May 7, one year ago. Here's a look back at one of the most iconic comebacks in Champions League history - the Liverpool vs Barcelona 2019 clash.

Liverpool vs Barcelona 2019: Barcelona 3-0 up in first leg

The first leg of the Liverpool vs Barcelona 2019 semi-final was played at Camp Nou, as the Catalan giants went all out against the Reds. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi ensured a 3-0 win at Camp Nou, as they sighted a Champions League final for the first time since 2015. However, Jurgen Klopp's men had an unfinished task, which they went on to execute perfectly in front of their home crowd.

Liverpool vs Barcelona 2019: Divock Origi ensures perfect start at Anfield

The second leg of the Liverpool vs Barcelona 2019 clash was played at Anfield on May 7, 2019. The Reds were under extreme pressure, down by three goals in the tie. To add to their troubles, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino were out injured, leaving Liverpool with a mountain to climb, albeit at Anfield. Klopp's men had the motive to strike since minute one, something that was visible from the beginning of the game. In the 7th minute, Jordan Henderson struck the ball towards Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who pulled off a great save, but the ball rebounded at Divock Origi's feet. The Liverpool clutch man was quick to score as Anfield went wild.

Liverpool vs Barcelona 2019: Wijnaldum scores twice

We score, Liverpool need FIVE - and we're going to get at least one... agreed?

🔵🔴 #LFCBarça (1-0, agg 1-3) pic.twitter.com/MX2fCNPynn — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 7, 2019

In the 54th minute, Georginio Wijnaldum doubled Liverpool's lead in the game after he scored from a low-lying cross from Trent-Alexander Arnold. Liverpool smelled blood. Just two minutes later, Wijnaldum headed his second goal courtesy of a phenomenal cross from Xherdan Shaqiri. Liverpool had equalised on aggregate and were back into the tie.

Liverpool vs Barcelona 2019: Divock Origi and a corner taken quickly

In the 79th minute, Alexander Arnold's moment of brilliance led to the fourth goal of the night, again for the Reds. The Scouser was up for a corner kick. Sensing lack of attention in the Barcelona defence, he took the corner kick as Divock Origi ensured the ball crossed the net, with the likes of Gerard Pique standing clueless. The Reds were up 4-3 on aggregate in the Liverpool vs Barcelona 2019 tie.

Liverpool vs Barcelona 2019: Liverpool 2018-19 Champions League winners

A single goal from Barcelona would mean that Liverpool were out of the competition. However, with James Milner indulging in some dark arts, Barcelona failed to score that one goal they so badly needed at Anfield. Liverpool went on to qualify for the Champions League final in dramatic fashion, with Klopp also left lost for words after the game. In the final, Klopp's men beat Tottenham 2-0 to clinch the Liverpool 2018-19 Champions League title.

