Why Did Andre Schurrle Retire? 2014 World Cup Winner Announces Shock Retirement At 29

German World Cup winner Andre Schurrle shocked the footballing world when he announced his retirement from the sport on Friday, July 18. The Andre Schurrle retirement news was all over social media as tributes poured in from all over with his former clubs wishing the 29-year-old German a happy retirement. However, some netizens were curious to know - Why did Andre Schurrle retire?

Why did Andre Schurrle retire? Andre Schurrle retirement announcement

Andre Schurrle took to Instagram to post a touching message for his 3.3 million followers by announcing his retirement. Schurrle's message included a big thanks to everyone who supported him throughout his career and concluded by stating that he was open to the new possibilities that life is set to offer. However, fans began to wonder, why did Andre Schurrle retire at 29?

In conversation with Der Spiegel, Schurrle revealed that he was long pondering the decision to call it quits. Despite tasting success with Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea, Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund, Schurrle touched upon the 'loneliness' he felt while playing at the top of his game. Schurrle also revealed a number of personal sacrifices he made for the sake of his career, admitting that the "depths became deeper as the highlights were less and less".

Andre Schurrle retirement: Schurrle Dortmund contract terminated

Schurrle joined Dortmund in 2016 but was loaned out to Fulham and Spartak Moscow over the past two seasons. Schurrle endured a poor campaign with the Russian side and the German agreed to terminate his Dortmund contract only a few days prior to his decision to retire from football. Schurrle won the German Cup with Dortmund in 2017.

Schurrle's honours at club level also include one Premier League title and one League Cup with Chelsea. Schurrle won the German Cup with Wolfsburg in 2015. He began his senior career with Mainz in 2009 before joining Bayer Leverkusen two years later.

🔚 @Andre_Schuerrle beendet seine Karriere.

Danke für viele tolle Momente & alles Gute für die Zukunft! ✊ pic.twitter.com/5FdEAiETSs — UEFA.com DE (@UEFAcom_de) July 17, 2020

Andre Schurrle Germany career: Germany 2014 World Cup squad

Schurrle was part of the Germany 2014 World Cup squad that won the tournament in Brazil. Notably, Schurrle provided Mario Gotze with the assist for the only goal in the World Cup final against Argentina. Schurrle made 57 appearances for his country, scoring 22 goals.

Image Credits - Andre Schurrle Instagram