Real Madrid Icon Iker Casillas Joins Club As Perez's Advisor, Takes Up Zidane's Past Role

Five years after Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas left the club amidst a war of words with club president Florentino Perez, the legendary goalkeeper looks to have returned to Real Madrid, if reports are to be believed. The former club captain looks set to return as an advisor to Florentino Perez. The role of Iker Casillas is similar to the one club manager Zinedine Zidane held previously.

Club legend Iker Casillas is returning to Real Madrid, as an advisor to president Florentino Pérez.



The role is quite similar to the one Zinedine Zidane once had at the club, according to @Marca. pic.twitter.com/kGVXHgDX4U — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 17, 2020

Also Read: Real Madrid Seal 34th LaLiga Title, Overpower Barcelona's Trophy Collection By Big Number

Iker Casillas returns to Real Madrid as an advisor

Iker Casillas looks to have sealed a return to Real Madrid in an advisory capacity. 'San Iker' will now be working alongside club president Florentino Perez as his advisor. The news of Iker Casillas’s Real Madrid return and his association with Florentino Perez comes as a surprise after the latter left in 2015 at a time when the pair’s relationship worsened. The news of Iker Casillas’s Real Madrid return came to light after it was reported that the goalkeeper’s representatives have been negotiating with Real Madrid in recent weeks. The decision to bring the Spanish icon back to Real Madrid looks to be in line with Florentino Perez’s recent moves to get legends back to Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane serves as the manager of the LaLiga champions, while Emilio Butragueno and Raul take up the Real Madrid club director and reserve team manager positions respectively.

Also Read: Real Madrid And EA Sports FIFA Extend Official Video Gaming Partnership Till 2025

Iker Casillas had left Real Madrid in 2015 after falling out with Florentino Perez

The news of the Iker Casillas-Real Madrid return will complete an emotional comeback for the goalkeeper after he left in 2015 in acrimonious circumstances. 'San Iker' had reportedly fallen out with Florentino Perez and had even announced the news of his departure via a personal press conference. No Real Madrid representatives were present when Iker Casillas announced that he would be leaving the club.

Also Read: Who Is Alvaro Fernandez? Teenager Set To Swap Real Madrid For Man United

The goalkeeper hasn’t played competitive football since suffering a heart attack in 2019. While it has been reported that Iker Casillas is happy at Porto, his heart is set on a return to Real Madrid. Iker Casillas had earlier revealed that he will not consider running for the post of president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) due to the coronavirus pandemic. The news of Casillas’ return will serve as a boost for Real Madrid fans, particular after Los Blancos were crowned LaLiga champions. The return of a club legend working alongside Florentino Perez will help in raising morale at the club, especially after the club president stated that Real Madrid will not be making any big signings this summer.

Also Read: Messi, Barcelona Still Haunted By Liverpool Defeat As Rivals Real Madrid Win LaLiga Title

Image Courtesy: AP