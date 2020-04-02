Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo Leave Real Madrid For Juventus In Blockbuster Deal?

'Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Real Madrid?', is one question that has been asked frequently since the Portugal superstar's move to Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in July 2018 and despite already spending a year and a half at the Turin club, his time at Real Madrid is remembered by fondly by the fans. Ronaldo spent nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning the Champions League four times while also lifting the LaLiga and the Spanish Cup twice each. Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid as the club's leading goal-scorer with 450 goals in just 438 games. Here's a look why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Real Madrid and the Ronaldo transfer to Juventus.

Also Read: Gareth Bale Performs TM Bounce Challenge During Self-isolation At Home; Watch Video

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Real Madrid? CR7's final season in Madrid

Ronaldo's final season at Real Madrid was seemingly a highly successful one. The Portuguese legend lifted his fifth Champions League title, becoming the first player in the world to do so. The former Manchester United star scored 44 goals in 44 games across all competitions and was influential in helping Los Blancos clinch their third successive Champions League crown. The forward ended the Champions League campaign with 15 goals and was the competition's top scorer for the sixth consecutive season. However, post the European success, Ronaldo spoke about Real Madrid and his time at the club in the past tense sparking speculation that there could be another 'Cristiano Ronaldo transfer.'

Also Read: FIFA To Use ‘Football Marshall Plan’ As Financial Remedy For Coronavirus Crisis: Report

So proud to reach 1000 official games in my career with a very important victory that put us on the top of the table again!💪🏽

Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, my family & friends and to my fans that helped me to reach this great achievement. pic.twitter.com/mLsLC8R3o8 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 9, 2020

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Real Madrid? CR7's rift with president Fiorentino Perez and Zidane's departure

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly had a dicey relationship with Real Madrid president Fiorentino Perez which influenced the Ronaldo transfer to Juventus. After moving to Juventus, Ronaldo revealed that Perez no longer felt that the Portuguese legend was indispensable and Juventus showed more desire to have him on board. Zinedine Zidane's departure as manager has also been touted as a reason for the Ronaldo transfer, with the club having won three consecutive Champions League titles under the Frenchman.

Also Read: Man Utd Transfer News: Solskjaer A Fan Of De Ligt, Could He Partner Maguire Next Season?

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Real Madrid? Did tax issues, salary and Real Madrid's Neymar interest play a part in the Ronaldo transfer?

It is also rumoured the former Manchester United star and his agent Jorge Mendes wanted a hike in the Cristiano Ronaldo salary and the president denied the request. Some media portals have also reported that Real Madrid's interest in former Barcelona forward Neymar and their willingness to pay up for him made the Portuguese leave Santiago Bernabeu once and for all. Ronaldo's time in Spain was also marred by the tax case. It was rumoured in 2017 that Ronaldo had threatened to leave Spain over the treatment of the tax case. However, the lawsuit was brought to a closure at the beginning of 2019, with the Portuguese legend reportedly paying €19 million in fines.

Also Read: Man City's Kevin De Bruyne Tells Wife He Will Extend His Career Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Real Madrid? Cristiano Ronaldo salary and transfer to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo officially signed for Italian giants Juventus in July 2018 for €100 million with a further €12 million in additional fees. The fee was the highest ever for footballer over the age of 30 and Ronaldo, after an indifferent start to life, helped Juventus retain the Serie A title. The former Manchester United star has played 75 games for the Turin giants, scoring 53 goals. Ronaldo reportedly rakes in $90 million annually at Juventus and is the world's second-highest-paid footballer behind Barcelona legend and long-time rival Lionel Messi.