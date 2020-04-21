Why Did Robin Van Persie Leave Man United? Striker Reveals Being 'frozen Out' By Van Gaal

Former Netherlands international Robin van Persie made headlines back in 2012 after he decided to leave Arsenal to join arch-rivals Manchester United. Van Persie won the Premier League title in his first season at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson and then struggled to replicate his form under David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal. After three seasons with the club, the former Netherlands international was shipped off to Feyenoord. However, fans have often wondered why did Robin van Persie leave Man United and manager Louis van Gaal's role in the Van Persie Man United exit.

Why did Robin van Persie leave Man United? Dutch striker's record under Van Gaal

The Robin van Persie goals played a huge part in Man United's title triumph in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson. So, why did Robin van Persie leave Man United? Post Sir Alex's retirement, things went downhill for both Man United and Van Persie. After two underwhelming seasons and a recurring ankle injury, Louis van Gaal sold him off just £3.8 million to Fenerbache. Van Gaal's first season at the club saw only 12 Robin van Persie goals and the manager decided to move on to make room for new talent.

Robin van Persie: "I had this chat with Louis van Gaal [in 2015] and he told me 'Alright Robin, I am the coach, you are the player, you have to go. Your time is up'. I said I still have a contract but he said 'I don't care'." #mulive [high performance podcast] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 21, 2020

Why did Robin van Persie leave Man United? Van Persie lifts the lid on his conversation with Louis van Gaal

Robin van Persie, speaking on Jake Humphrey's High-Performance podcast said that Louis van Gaal 'ruthlessly' asked him to leave Old Trafford. The former Arsenal striker said that Van Gaal asked him to leave as the striker's time was up at the club under him. Robin van Persie, on the other hand, disagreed because he had a contract with the club and was not thinking of going anywhere but claimed he was given the cold shoulder by the former Netherlands manager far too often.

Why did Robin van Persie leave Man United? Dutch striker reveals conversation with manager troubled him

Robin van Persie revealed that his conversation with Louis van Gaal troubled him to some extent. The striker reveals that while he did want to stay at Man United, the manager gave him very little choice but to move away. Van Persie added that he and his family were happy in Manchester, but Van Gaal's ruthlessness affected him. The former Netherlands striker said that while he tried staying calm and cool, it did affect him, his family and his career.

