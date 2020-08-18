Why Romelu Lukaku's €80 million Move Was A Win-win For Both Inter Milan And Man United

Inter Milan sealed their place in the Europa League final on Monday night, demolishing Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the semi-final. The Nerazzurri's dominance on the pitch was led by frontman Romelu Lukaku, who has now scored in his last 10 matches in the Europa League. The Belgian international's exploits in front of goal this season have raised questions on Man United's decision to sell him, especially after the Red Devils crashed out in their semi-final clash against Sevilla.

Lukaku goals: How the Romelu Lukaku transfer worked in favour of both Inter Milan and Man United

Romelu Lukaku developed into a lethal finisher during his stint at Everton, convincing Jose Mourinho and the Man United hierarchy to splash a reported £90 million with add-ons for the Belgian. However, Lukaku's contribution to the Red Devils' cause paled in comparison to his numbers at Everton, and questions were asked over his fitness levels and technical ability, especially his first touch. While the Belgian international had a respectable goal tally of 42 goals in 96 games, his commitment to Man United's cause under Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was found to be suspect and he subsequently found himself out of favour at Old Trafford.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte, a huge admirer of the Belgian's prowess, swooped in and sealed a Romelu Lukaku transfer for €80 million last year. At Inter, the 27-year-old has rekindled his goal-scoring touch, scoring 33 goals in his debut campaign. Lukaku is now a solitary goal away from matching Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario in having the most prolific debut season of any player in Inter’s decorated history.

This really is simple: Lukaku wanted to leave United, and he needed to, to improve. Him leaving has also allowed Rashford, Martial and Greenwood to gel as a 3 and has been big in Greenwood’s rise. There’s no “mistake”. It suited everyone. The end. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) August 17, 2020

While Inter Milan will be pleased the Romelu Lukaku transfer, with the striker's goals having helped the Nerazzurri set up a Europa League final against Sevilla. Man United, on the other hand, had 20 attempts but ended up losing 2-1 to Sevilla on Sunday night to bring an end to another trophyless season. However, the Red Devils have no reason to be disheartened by their sale of Romelu Lukaku. The Lukaku transfer paved the way for regular game time for Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who became the first duo since Dimitar Berbatov and Javier Hernandez in 2010-11 to score 20 goals each in a season for the Red Devils.

🗣 "They [United] have had a good season. Ole has done a good job. The players have done well. Greenwood coming through, Martial, Rashford, I was expecting all of that, I'm really happy for them. They look really good for next season." pic.twitter.com/dnzlnjK1g9 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 18, 2020

Coupled by the emergence of Mason Greenwood, the trio present an exciting opportunity for Man United and at the average of 21, their potential is mammoth. The trio's pace and dribbling ability suit Solskjaer's style of play perfectly, while Romelu Lukaku went astray in the final days of his Man United career, finding himself playing on the right wing at times. While none of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood is as potent as Romelu Lukaku on current form, they form a greater attacking threat than with the Belgian leading the forward line for Man United.

The former Everton man scored 15 goals across 45 games for the Red Devils in his final season, which all three have surpassed this season with ease. If Inter Milan lift the Europa League trophy on Friday night, the Red Devils will face a lot of ridicule from rival fans on social media for sanctioning the sale of the Belgian international, but both Lukaku and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that the parting of ways was an absolute win for both parties.

