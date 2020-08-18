Man United Transfer News: Juve’s Douglas Costa Emerges As An Alternative To Jadon Sancho

Man United may well have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho following Dortmund's firm stance on the 20-year-old English attacker. However, the Red Devils are still keen on bolstering their attacking department and have identified Juventus winger Douglas Costa as an alternative to Sancho. It is reported that Man United have been following Douglas Costa's progress over the past few weeks with Juventus looking to offload the Brazilian.

Man United transfer news: Douglas Costa identified as alternative to Jadon Sancho

According to reports from Sky Sport Italia, the Red Devils are seriously considering a bid for Douglas Costa over the summer but have concerns over his fitness. The 29-year-old winger picked up an injury towards the end of the 2019-20 season that ruled him out for several weeks. However, United believe that Costa's traits are suitable to fit in Ole Gunnar Solskaer's plans.

Di Marzio on Douglas Costa: "Juventus want to part ways with the player. His agents have spoken to #mufc to see if they might be interested. The problem is that he is often injured. His agents have offered him to Man United" [@footballdaily]



— United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 17, 2020

It is also reported that Juventus are willing to offload Douglas Costa in the summer due to the arrival of Dejan Kulusevski. Costa's contract with the Old Lady is set to expire in the summer of 2022 but Juventus are yet to put a price tag on the winger. Costa has made a total of 101 appearances at Juventus, scoring 10 goals in his three years at the Allianz Stadium, winning the Serie A in each season at the club.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer up in the air

Earlier this week, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke handed another blow to Man United in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho. The German confirmed that Dortmund will be able to withstand the pandemic for a long time without having to sell players in order to balance the books. It was also revealed that Dortmund made a loss of around €50 million primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sancho to United rumours have cooled off over the past week as the England star linked up with his teammates for Dortmund's pre-season training camp in Switzerland. The Bundesliga outfit had previously slapped a £108 million (€120m) price tag on Sancho but United failed to come to an agreement over the fee. Sancho scored 20 goals and registered 20 assists for Dortmund across all competitions during the 2019-20 season, in what was the club's highest-scoring domestic campaign.

Image Credits - Douglas Costa Instagram / AP