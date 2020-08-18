Dortmund Could Be FORCED To Sell Jadon Sancho After Recording €43.9m Loss Due To COVID-19

Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund have encountered heavy losses over the past year owing largely to the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 crisis saw the Bundesliga initially postponed before the final stages of the season were held behind closed doors to follow social distancing guidelines. Dortmund's COVID-19 loss could spur them to sanction a mega-money Jadon Sancho to United transfer in order to mitigate their losses in these unprecedented times.

Dortmund record €43.9 million loss due to COVID-19; might sanction Jadon Sancho to United move

In an official statement by Dortmund on Monday, BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke revealed the numbers for the club's 2019-20 fiscal year. Watzke presented the results and explained that the deficit was due to the coronavirus pandemic which resulted in only 12 league matches being played at a full-capacity Signal Iduna Park this season. Dortmund had made a profit of €17.4m last year, and the BVB CEO said that over the entire past decade, the club had been in good shape athletically and economically.

However, Dortmund's COVID-19 loss has now completely changed the picture and Watzke believes the global health crisis will continue to affect the club until supporters are allowed to return to matches. The Dortmund chief said that the club has to be patient in times like these and added that football without fans is extremely difficult. Despite COVID-19 losses, BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has maintained that the club does not need to sell players to balance its books.

Dortmund COVID-19 loss to spur Jadon Sancho transfer?

Jadon Sancho could push for a move to #mufc if Borussia Dortmund receive an offer for the player #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 14, 2020

Manchester United's pursuit of a Jadon Sancho transfer received a shot in the arm when Dortmund announced the results of their 2019-20 fiscal year. Dortmund's loss could result in the club being willing to sell Jadon Sancho to United, despite the Red Devils missing their August 10 deadline. Man United sensationally turned their back on the Jadon Sancho transfer saga after Dortmund refused to budge on their €120m (£110m) asking price.

The England international remains keen on a move away from Signal Iduna Park and has reportedly agreed a five-year contract with the Red Devils that will see him earn a massive €17.6 million per year. The 20-year-old has developed into one of the finest wide attackers in Europe since moving to Dortmund as a 17-year-old and has a contract with the Bundesliga giants that runs until 2022. Man United, meanwhile, have eyed other targets if they fail to secure the England international's signature, with Juventus' Douglas Costa and Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman linked with a move to Old Trafford.

(Image Courtesy: Champions League Twitter)