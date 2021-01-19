Will Eden Hazard Be Forced To Go Out On Loan To Fenerbahce After Real Madrid Struggles?

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has endured a difficult time at the Bernabeu ever since his move from Chelsea in 2019. His injury woes appear to now test Los Blancos' resilience, with the Belgium international yet to regain his lost form. His absence from the field has infuriated the club hierarchy who are now keen on getting rid of the forward, with a loan deal being pondered upon.

Is Hazard overweight? Winger criticised for lack of fitness

Once touted a Galactico signing, Hazard has nowhere been near his best for the defending LaLiga champions. He once racked up controversy on arriving for the first time to train with the club. He appeared to be overweight, questioning his dedication towards the Madrid based club.

Would of loved to of seen Eden Hazard & Mo Salah at their peak playing together at Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/dlGxSCFwN4 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) January 16, 2021

And Turkish League outfit Fenerbahce are keen on providing an escape route to the Belgium international's misery at the Bernabeu. The club are pondering upon the idea of signing Hazard on a loan deal after an unimpressive stint with Los Blancos. The Eden Hazard stats suggest he has three goals in 32 appearances across all competitions at the Spanish capital, way unrealistic for the 30-year-old.

Hazard loan deal to Fenerbahce: Will Real Madrid let go the winger?

Turkish media outlet Ajansspor has confirmed the Hazard loan interest from Fenerbahce. Interestingly, the Istanbul-based outfit have recently sealed Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil's signing. The club are keen on clinching the league title, having last won it seven years ago and are thus attempting to rope in some megastars.

And Hazard was reportedly keen on playing for Fenerbahce, according to former club president Hasan Cetinkaya. "Hazard is an old friend and friend of mine. I've known since the age of 15-16. At that time he was playing in Lille, he told Ajansspor in 2019. He had great sympathy for Fenerbahçe. He has a word for me too. He said, 'Hasan, I will play in Fenerbahçe one day. We don't know when it will happen."

Eden Hazard transfer value plummets unimpressively

Injuries, apart from the recent coronavirus crisis have taken a huge toll amid the Eden Hazard transfer talks. The former Chelsea superstar's value has witnessed a massive dip. He is now valued at €50 million, half the amount of what Real Madrid played to sign him in the summer of 2019.

Image courtesy: Eden Hazard Instagram