Eden Hazard Has Had More Injuries Than His Goal Contributions Since Joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard's signing from Chelsea in 2019 was received with utmost hope and excitement following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. The Belgium international was touted as the ideal replacement for the departing club legend but has failed to live up to the hype ever since, largely due to injury concerns. A startling stat suggests his struggle with injuries since moving to the Spanish capital.

Hazard injury propels him on sidelines for Real Madrid vs Shakhtar

Hazard was seen limping off in the game against Alaves on Saturday in the 28th minute. He was replaced by Brazilian prodigy Rodrygo. He has now been excluded from the 21-man squad for Real Madrid vs Shakhtar in the Champions League, casting trouble for manager Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid released an official statement on the Hazard injury crisis ahead of the crunch Champions League clash. The statement read, "Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury in the rectus femoris muscle of his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Hazard Real Madrid stats fewer than his injuries

However, the club haven't suggested a stipulated time scale for the return of the former Chelsea superstar. Notably, Hazard had just recovered from the novel coronavirus a few days back before another injury puts him in the spot. However, his injury crisis is not new to Real Madrid.

Since moving to the Bernabeu in 2019, Hazard has sustained nine injuries as yet. It is more astonishing that he has been injured on more occasions than his number of goals so far that he has scored for Los Blancos. The Belgian winger has managed to rake up just seven goals and assists combined since his move.

Hazard injuries a setback for Real Madrid

Hazard has missed a total of 36 games since joining Real Madrid, a tally which is set to move northwards in the coming days considering the recent injury. He is yet to complete two full seasons with the defending LaLiga champions. Ironically, he missed out on just 20 games due to injuries during his seven-season stint with the Blues.

Image courtesy: Eden Hazard Instagram