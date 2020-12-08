Eden Hazard Has Cost Real Madrid €72k A Minute Since €157 MILLION Move From Chelsea

Belgium superstar Eden Hazard was signed by Real Madrid in 2019 as the ideal replacement for club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed to Juventus in 2018. But the former Chelsea man has failed to establish himself at the Bernabeu, with his second season in play already. A startling stat now reveals the mammoth amount that it costs for Los Blancos when Hazard scores for the defending LaLiga champions.

Hazard costs Real Madrid €72,000 a minute

Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid saw the Spanish giants pay a hefty €157 million over a span of three years. The Belgium international has racked up just 26 appearances in the past 18 months with injuries posing a deterrent in his ability to establish himself under manager Zinedine Zidane.

A report by Spanish media outlet AS claims that the 29-year-old has cost €72,000 a minute citing his transfer fee. Interestingly, Hazard has missed out on 41 games since moving to the Spanish capital, while netting just thrice during this period. Meanwhile, he barely missed around 20 games during his seven-season stint with the Blues.

Hazard injury update after struggling against Alaves

Recently, Hazard was seen hopping off the field in the game against Alaves. Following medical tests, the extent of his injury was ascertained. Real Madrid released a Hazard injury update, which read, "Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury in the rectus femoris muscle of his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Hazard contract ends in 2024

The recent injury against Alaves was Hazard's ninth since moving to the Bernabeu. Ironically, he has endured more injuries than his goal contribution. With nine injuries, the Real Madrid winger has seven goals and assists combined. Meanwhile, Los Blancos have not provided a stipulated timescale for his return, with Real Madrid playing some key fixtures ahead, including the Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Hazard has a contract that binds him with Real Madrid until 2021. According to talkSPORT, Hazard salary has been estimated at €11 million a year, which could be classified further as €2,06,000 a week amid reports that Zidane has begun losing faith in the winger's ability to lead the lines.

Image courtesy: Eden Hazard Instagram