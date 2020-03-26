Harry Kane Urged To Quit Tottenham By Premier League Legend Alan Shearer

Over the course of its history, the Premier League has seen a number of one-club loyalists. The likes of Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes have spent their entire Premier League careers at a single club, despite advances from rival clubs. However, one-club loyalists have been a dying breed in recent times. Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane may be aiming to be a one-club man for the rest of his career, but the Premier League's all-time top-scorer believes a Harry Kane transfer is not too far away.

Also Read | England Footballers Call For Social Distancing As Boris Johnson Declares National Lockdown

Harry Kane has a very big decision to make: Alan Shearer

Harry Kane joined Tottenham Hotspur's academy in 2004 where he spent five years before getting promoted to the first team in 2009. The England striker was then loaned out to multiple clubs till 2014. SInce 2014, Harry Kane has been playing for Tottenham Hotspur on a regular basis. The 26-year-old has been regarded as one of the best strikers in modern football and he has terrorized every team in the Premier League so far. However, Harry Kane hasn't won anything so far at Tottenham, despite banging in the goals for the north London outfit.

Also Read | Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale's 'Stay At Home Challenge' Involves Golf And NOT Football

Harry Kane transfer not too far away, according to Premier League great

Premier League's highest goalscorer, Alan Shearer thinks that Harry Kane should ask for a transfer if Tottenham continue to perform poorly in the future. Alan Shearer, while speaking on the 'Match of the day: Top 10' podcast said, 'He'll do another year, I think, and if nothing comes in terms of trophies, then he'll be off.'

Alan Shearer also talked about the possibility of Harry Kane breaking his all-time Premier League goal record. Alan Shearer scored a total of 260 goals during his spell in the league while Harry Kane is at 136. Alan Shearer said, "It depends on his fitness, where he is and what success he's had at whatever club he's at – whether that's at Spurs or somewhere else. It's going to be hard for him. He's on 136 and there's a lot of 'ifs' being asked; if he stays fit or if he stays in the Premier League. It's going to be tough, but it's going to go one day."

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Abs In Another Home Workout During Coronavirus Lockdown

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Crosses 8 Years Of Becoming Fastest Player To Score 100 LaLiga Goals