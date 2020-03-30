Harry Kane Casts Shadow Over Tottenham Future, Puts Rival Clubs On Red Alert

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has fuelled speculation of a move away from North London after a recent Q&A session with Jamie Redknapp. The 26-year-old stated that he will always love Tottenham but questioned the direction in which the club is moving. Eager to win trophies in his career, the Tottenham Hotspur talisman has put top clubs all across Europe on red alert after his revelation.

Harry Kane contract extension at Tottenham

In order to keep the goalscoring machine at Tottenham, the club offered the forward a bumper new Harry Kane contract in 2018, The Harry Kane contract extension was based on a long-term deal to keep the Englishman until 2024 after making strides under former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. Putting pen to paper for six years on the Harry Kane contract, there were rumours that the striker would retire at the North London club. But since signing the new Harry Kane contract extension, it has been a difficult 18 months for the goalscorer.

Spurs were beaten 2-0 win the Champions League final against Liverpool in June 2019. The London outfit also had a poor start to the current campaign following which Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed and replaced by Jose Mourinho. Currently, in 8th place on the Premier League table, the likelihood of Tottenham booking a top-four spot this season appear slim, especially with the likes of Wolves, Sheffield United and Manchester United picking up form in recent weeks in the league.

Harry Kane interview: Honest revelation on Jamie Redknapp Instagram

Harry Kane says he may leave Tottenham! Wow 😯 #thfc pic.twitter.com/eW1yF2nYuW — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) March 29, 2020

In a recent Harry Kane interview with Jamie Redknapp, the Spurs superstar made a bold claim admitting that if the club does not align with his ambition, he might decide to leave. Harry Kane dropped a big hint in the Q&A session on the Jamie Redknapp Instagram interview which could have sparked interest from top suitors. When asked about retiring at Tottenham, Kane put his future in jeopardy by stating his hunger for trophies, something which Tottenham have failed to secure during Kane's tenure as their leading striker. Harry Kane has scored a staggering 181 goals in 261 appearances for Tottenham but the English outfit is set to complete a 12th season in a row without silverware.

