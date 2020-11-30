Diego Maradona's Daughter In TEARS As Boca Juniors Players Perform Moving On-field Tribute

After Argentina great Diego Maradona tragically lost his life last week, tributes for the iconic player continued all across the world. The 60-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday, with thousands attending Diego Maradona’s funeral in Buenos Aires. Several players have also paid tribute to the legendary footballer on the field, with teams remembering Maradona before the start of games as well. One such heartwarming Maradona tribute featuring the player’s daughter took place during the recent Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys game.

Emotional Diego Maradona tribute during Boca Juniors vs Newells Old Boys

The Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys game over the weekend saw multiple Maradona tributes during the game. Both the clubs paid their respects to the Argentine great’s legacy at the Bombonera on Sunday. Notably, Diego Maradona played for both Boca Juniors and Newell’s Old Boys during his career.

Before the start of the game, players from both teams were wearing special shirts with Diego Maradona’s name and number at the back as they took part in a minute’s applause as a tribute to the star’s legacy. The tribute also featured Diego Maradona’s flag and picture, with the Argentine League Cup being called Copa Diego Armando Maradona in a heartwarming tribute as well. The referee was also seen wearing a “Gracias Diego" shirt, with Maradona flags and banners visible all throughout the stadium as the game was played.

Maradona daughter Dalma moved by special Maradona tribute

While the Boca Juniors players played the game with Maradona’s name on the back of their shirts, all the Newell’s players had the iconic name and the famous No 10 imprinted on the front of their jerseys. The special game was also attended by Dalma Maradona, the Argentine great’s daughter. While Boca Juniors eventually won the game 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Edwin Cardona, it was the game’s first goal which brought a moving Maradona tribute that left Dalma Maradona in tears.

The raw emotion of Dalma Maradona, Diego’s daughter, upon receiving an ovation from Boca Juniors after scoring the game’s opening goal.



💙💛💙pic.twitter.com/i7ScvTQcAh — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) November 29, 2020

The special moment occurred in the first half when Edwin Cardona whipped an exquisite free kick into the back of the net to give his side the lead. After Boca Juniors took the lead, all the players were seen rushing towards the stands from where Dalma Maradona was watching the game.

The team then placed an Argentina jersey on the ground, as they applauded Dalma Maradona. Maradona's daughter was visibly emotional during the tribute, watching the game from her father’s box at the Bombonera.

Image Credits: Boca Juniors Instagram, Dalma Maradona Instagram