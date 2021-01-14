Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly Bid Fosu Mensah Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Bayer Leverkusen Move

Manchester United are set to open the exit door for a lot of players in January and versatile defender Timothy Fosu Mensah is one of the first players to depart Old Trafford. The Dutch international had joined the Red Devils in 2014 but found playing hard to come by following injuries and indifferent loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham. The 23-year-old is set join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, and bid farewell to his mates at Carrington.

Fosu Mensah transfer: Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly bid farewell to Dutch international

In his six and a half seasons as a Red Devils, Fosu Mensah has made a lot of friendships with those in the Man United dressing room, and the 23-year-old's transfer to Leverkusen was a sad moment for most. On his last day at Carrington, Man United's training complex, star midfielder Paul Pogba and defender Eric Bailly embraced him by dearly wishing him good luck for his future. In a video shared on the Dutch defender's Snapchat, Pogba said: ‘My brother from another mother! Look at the video, this is memories! Catch the moment. ‘Blessings to you, bro. You know what, I don’t watch a lot of Germany but now I put this on straight! We capture the moment, this day we will remember this. But I’m happy for you, too much".

Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly bid farewell to Timothy Fosu -Mensah 😪



Love this! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vttrp4Ff3Q — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 13, 2021

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has agreed on a three-year contract at Bayer Leverkusen, having won an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League while at Manchester United. He made just 16 appearances for the first team while making another 33 of those across two loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham. Red Devils' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on keeping the 23-year-old at the club, but the Dutchman decided against renewing his contract which is set to expire in the summer. While the details have been undisclosed, it is believed that Fosu Mensah transfer fee is in the region of £1.5 million.

Fosu-Mensah revealed that conversations with Leverkusen's Director of Sport Simon Rolfes and Rudi Voller convinced him to make the switch to Germany. The 23-year-old said that the move was an opportunity for him and the team and was really excited to begin a new chapter in his career. On Fosu-Mensah’s arrival, Rolfes said: ‘He is a technically adept, fast and physically strong defender who can be used both as a right-back and in the centre'. The Die Werkself are currently third in the Bundesliga standings, just four points off table-toppers Bayern Munich.

(Image Courtesy: Timothy Fosu Mensah Snapchat)