WOL Vs BES Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Having already secured qualification to the knockout stages of the Europa League, the Wolves will be hoping to seal top spot in Group K with a win over Besiktas on Friday, December 13 (1.30 AM IST). Keep reading as we discuss the match preview and predict a WOL vs BES Dream11 team ahead of the fixture.

Can we expect to see a weakened side against #Besiktas tomorrow? 🤔



Or will Nuno be looking to try and secure top spot with a strong line up 🤷🏻‍♂️#wwfc #EuropaLeague #WOLBES



📸 @Wolves pic.twitter.com/vDJ3gP7GjK — WolvesAyWe (@Wolves_Ay_We_) December 11, 2019

WOL vs BES preview

Wolves have once again been producing some brilliant performances this season. They have replicated their league form in the Europa League and are currently second with 10 points after five games. A win for them over Besiktas coupled with a draw or a loss for Braga would seal the top spot for the Wolves. They have won three games while losing just once so far. Wolves escaped with a slender 1-0 win when the sides met in Turkey back in October.

Besiktas, meanwhile, have no chance of making to the Round of 32 in the Europa League. They have collected a paltry 3 points from 5 games winning just once. Their defence have been particularly poor, having conceded 11 times in the group stages.

WOL vs BES injury update

Wolves: Maritan Shabani (ankle), Morgan Gibbs-White (back), Willy Boly (ankle)

Besiktas: Dorukhan Tokoz (knee), Douglas (unknown), Victor Ruiz (ankle)

WOL vs BES predicted line-ups

Wolves: Rui Patricio (GK), Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Leander Dendoncker, Jonny, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Matt Doherty, Diogo Jota, Patrick Cutrone, Adama Traore

Besiktas: Loris Karius (GK), Douglas, Domagoj Vida, Necip Uysal, Pedro Rebocho, Mohamed Elneny, Dorukhan Tokoz, Adam Ljajic, Jeremain Lens, Caner Erkin, Abdoulay Diaby

WOL vs BES Dream11 top picks

Captain: Adama Traore

Vice-Captain: Diogo Jota

WOL vs BES Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Jonny, Caner Erkin, Conor Coady

Midfielders: Adam Ljajic, Jeremain Lens, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Abdoulay Diaby

Attackers: Patrick Cutrone, Diogo Jota

WOL vs BES Dream11 prediction

Wolves 2-0 Besiktas.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.