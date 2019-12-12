Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Nemanja Matic Return Ahead Of AZ Alkmaar Europa League Clash

Manchester United are riding on top form since their back-to-back wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City last week. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer managed to win hearts again as United refused to back down against the Premier League giants especially in the Manchester Derby. The two consecutive wins saw United climb up to the fifth spot of the Premier League 2019-20 table. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be surely be focussing now on the Europa League as the former champions are up against AZ Alkmaar in their Group L clash on Friday. Manchester United need at least a point to clinch the top spot on the points table.

Also Read | Odisha Vs Hyderabad: Josep Gombau Points Out This Irony Of Hosting Hyderabad FC In Pune

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer updates about the squad

While talking with MUTV, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer gave some insights about the squad before the AZ game. Ole informed that Diogo Dalot and Nemanja Matic are back in training and are in good shape now. He also added that Marcos Rojo will hopefully be back next week alongside Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah. When asked about the French superstar Paul Pogba, the manager said that he is still not fit to play in the Europa League clash but is expected to return to the squad very soon.

Also Read | Man City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Targetting Nathan Ake And Samuel Umtiti?

In one of his pre-match press conferences, Ole confirmed that Matic will feature for Manchester United in their Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar. Manchester United are currently on the top spot of the points table with 3 wins and 10 points to their name (Draw 1, Loss 1). As for AZ Alkmaar, they are on the second spot of the points table with 9 points in 5 games (Wins 2, Draws 3). They are still undefeated in the competition so far. Both United and AZ have already qualified for the Round of 16. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 13, 2019, 1:30 AM IST at Old Trafford.

Also Read | Odisha Vs Hyderabad FC: Phil Brown Calls Pune 'home' Ahead Of Odisha FC Clash

Ole confirms @JesseLingard is absent from this morning's training session due to a knock he sustained in Saturday's game v Man City.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/mCk3YOBWm5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 11, 2019

Also Read | Warriors Make A Touching Gesture; Invite Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting Victims To A Game