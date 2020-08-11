Wolves Vs Sevilla Prediction, H2H, Live Stream, Europa League Quarter-final Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers will face off against Sevilla in an exciting Europa League quarter-final clash on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). With the knockout stages of the tournament being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the curtailed Europa League schedule will see knockout ties as opposed to the two-legged games held every season. The match will be played at the Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena in Duisberg, Germany. Here's a look at the Wolves vs Sevilla H2H record, Wolves vs Sevilla live stream details and our Wolves vs Sevilla prediction.

Europa League live: Wolves vs Sevilla prediction and preview

Wolves registered a 1-0 win in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash against Olympiacos to progress further in the Europa League. Nuno Espirito Santo's side finished seventh in their campaign and failed to qualify for Europe courtesy of Arsenal winning the FA Cup, and Europa League represents an opportunity for Wolves to play in the Champions League next season. Sevilla, on the other hand, cruised past Roma 2-0 on aggregate, having registered a 0-0 draw in the first leg before sealing the tie with a win at home on Thursday. Sevilla have already qualified for Champions League football, with Julien Lopetegui's men having finished fourth in LaLiga this season.

Wolves vs Sevilla prediction: Wolves vs Sevilla H2H

There have been no Wolves vs Sevilla H2H matches in the history of the clubs. The Premier League outfit have already overcome Spanish opposition this season, defeating Espanyol in the Round of 32 6-3 on aggregate. Sevilla have only lost one of their eight European knockout matches against English opposition, dating back to their 2-0 defeat against Leicester in the Champions League Round of 16 in 2016-17. This is Sevilla's sixth appearance in the UEFA Cup/Europa League quarter-final, and they have won the competition in all their five previous attempts. The winner of the Wolves vs Sevilla H2H match will face off against Manchester United, who defeated FC Copenhagen on Monday.

Wolves vs Sevilla prediction: Predicted XIs

Wolves: Rui Patricio; Willy Boly; Conor Coady, Romain Saiss; Matt Doherty, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre; Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota

Rui Patricio; Willy Boly; Conor Coady, Romain Saiss; Matt Doherty, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre; Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota Sevilla: Tomas Vaclik; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergio Reguilon; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ever Banega; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi

Wolves vs Sevilla prediction: Wolves vs Sevilla live stream details

Fans wondering how to watch the Europa League live can watch the Wolves vs Sevilla live stream on the Sony LIV app at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, August 12. The Sony Network is the official broadcaster partner for Europa League fixtures in India and will telecast the Wolves vs Sevilla match on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD. Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on the BT Sport network. For Europa League live match highlights and score updates, fans can keep tabs on the social media handles of Wolves, Sevilla and the Europa League.

Wolves vs Sevilla live stream: Wolves vs Sevilla prediction

Both teams come into this fixture riding on good form and it is likely to be a hard-fought clash. Sevilla enter the match as favourites as Julien Lopetegui looks to end his debut campaign as Sevilla boss with a trophy. However, Wolves will prove to be a stern test, as they look to win the competition for Champions League football. Our Wolves vs Sevilla prediction is that Sevilla will win the clash 2-1.

(Image Courtesy: Wolves, Sevilla Instagram)